Quatrro Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) ranks No 457 in the Business Products & Services category on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, its annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

Quatrro is a cloud-based, tech-enabled Finance-as-a-Service and Technology-as-a-Service firm that has been focused on pioneering new service lines, geographies and business models while changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human resources, and technology services for over 25 years. They believe in leveraging technology and automation to simplify and streamline business processes to bring efficiencies where they are needed, but don't forget about the human touch that is also needed. Quatrro gives clients MORE TO GO ON so that they can See Further, Scale Smarter and Stand Stronger in their organization's mission and goals.

"We are thrilled to be named, for the first time, to the Inc. 5000 list," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro. "While we are proud to have been ranked as the 457th fastest-growing private company in America in the Business Products & Services category, we were equally excited to see that we ranked as #177 in the state of Georgia. We have been incredibly focused on our growth as a means to better support our clients globally, while also ensuring that our company growth means greater professional growth opportunities for our employees as well."

According to the Inc. team, the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

