Terrapin Pharmacy Rebrands as Altruix, Bringing State-of-The-Art Medication Adherence Technology to the Behavioral Health Pharmacy Brand

Altruix prioritizes access to medications and specialized care leading to time savings for staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrapin Pharmacy, located in Annapolis, MD, today announced that it is changing its name to Altruix . Altruix consists of the combined operations of the now former Terrapin Pharmacy, Bank's Apothecary, and Altruix in Lancaster (formerly Ganse Apothecary), serving over 23,000 customers across 23 states. By combining three local, independent pharmacy organizations, Altruix is able to offer access to expanded personalized pharmacy services and more behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD), and intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) medications.

Altruix in Annapolis was founded in 2005 with a unique mission––compassionate care that allows individuals with complex physical and behavioral health issues to live a more independent life by simplifying the medication management process for both individuals and their healthcare providers. Under the Altruix name, the Annapolis location will continue to offer authentic and caring services and cutting-edge technology, including the patented Medherent device.

Medherent is a remote medication adherence platform built specifically for individuals with behavioral health conditions or intellectual & developmental disabilities. The platform streamlines the medication management process resulting in significant time savings for staff. It also improves adherence, decreases emergency department (ED) and hospital costs, reduces medication errors, and results in fewer ED visits. Specific results include:

90% or higher medication adherence rates

25% fewer emergency room visits

40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits

Up to 7.6 fewer hours of staff time per month per consumer to manage medications

"Altruix is proud to be a center of innovation for treating individuals with complex conditions including severe mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders," said Yeardley Green, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Altruix. "Our Annapolis location combines advanced technology, white-glove service to partners and individuals that improves access to and reduces risk around prescription medications to help people achieve their health goals. The new name, derived from the term altruism, perfectly suits a team that has consistently operated with genuine care for the people we help."

The Annapolis Altruix location serves the greater Annapolis region and surrounding communities as a long-term care pharmacy, providing pharmacy expertise and access to medications for behavioral health, SUD, and IDD providers.

"IDD, SUD, and behavioral health organizations are witnessing increasing demand, necessitating specialized services to support treatment," Sam Brackett, PharmD, Director of Operations added. "Our solutions improve medication adherence, reduce hospital admissions, and improve outcomes.

Altruix in Annapolis will add a variety of jobs to the local economy as it continues to grow. For more information about open roles, visit https://altruix.isolvedhire.com/jobs/ .

About Altruix

Altruix is a high-touch pharmacy dedicated to behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability populations. The company's pharmacy expertise, Medherent technology, and special packaging promote medication adherence. Altruix provides value-added services that help clients take their medications as prescribed without having to juggle pill bottles, while physicians and staff spend less time managing medications, getting essential information, and dealing with errors. Altruix customers achieve improved outcomes such as 90% adherence and 40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits. For more information, visit Altruix.com .

