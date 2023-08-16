Henkel Appoints North America President

Henkel has announced Pernille Lind Olsen as President of the Henkel North America region

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands including Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, and global leader in the industrial business for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, announced that it has named Pernille Lind Olsen as President of the North America region.

Pernille Lind Olsen (PRNewswire)

She also serves as Corporate Senior Vice President Adhesive Technologies Packaging & Consumer Goods; and Regional Head Adhesive Technologies, North America. In her role as President Henkel North America, Lind Olsen succeeds Steven Essick who has retired after 27 years with the company. Lind Olsen is based at Henkel's North America Adhesive Technologies headquarters in Bridgewater, NJ.

"I am excited to take on this role and together with my fellow leadership team and our colleagues across the region continue building on our strong position in the North American region, by delivering innovative products and sustainable solutions that help our customers solve their most urgent challenges and improve the lives of our consumers," said Lind Olsen.

Before joining Henkel in January 2022 as Corporate Vice President Adhesive Technologies leading the global Metals business, Lind Olsen was with the global coating supplier Hempel A/S for eight years where she held different roles as Group Product & Portfolio Director and as Group Vice President South & East Asia and most recently as Group Vice President Europe & Africa. In both regional roles she was a Member of Hempel's Operational Management Board. Before that, she started her professional career at Novozymes and held different positions in local and global roles.

Lind Olsen is well-positioned to lead Henkel North America with an entrepreneurial and strategic mindset, shaped by her significant global market knowledge and business development experiences. Her background in leading diverse and high-performing teams will empower the Henkel North America teams to bring value to our customers and drive growth across industries and markets.

"I believe that we have an enormous potential to bring our company purpose – pioneers at heart for the good of generations – to life by playing together as team and by leveraging the market know-how and collaborative spirit of the Henkel team," said Lind Olsen.

Lind Olsen holds a Master's in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contacts Contact Jennifer Schiavone Contact Erica Cooper Phone 475-299-9192 Phone 475-232-4973 Email jennifer.schiavone@henkel.com Email erica.cooper@henkel.com

Henkel (PRNewsfoto/Henkel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henkel