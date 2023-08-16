Jeff Plauche Joins Bernhard Capital Partners as Operating Partner

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, today announced that Jeff Plauche has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. In this role, Mr. Plauche will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify value creation and business optimization opportunities to drive long-term growth.

Mr. Plauche brings 25 years of construction and construction management experience to Bernhard Capital, having spent the majority of his career with Boh Bros. Construction Co., one of the largest civil infrastructure firms in the Southeast, where he most recently served as a Senior Vice President, Project Development. Prior to this role, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility managing civil infrastructure, industrial and marine project teams and overseeing corporate management, organizational structures and leadership development over his 23-year tenure with the firm.

"At Bernhard, our proprietary top-down, thematic Blueprint investment approach is underpinned by our unparalleled ability to bring hands-on operational expertise and deep industry knowledge to bear in supporting our partner companies," said Jeff Jenkins, Founder and Partner at Bernhard Capital Partners. "We are pleased to welcome a leader and operator of Jeff's caliber to the team and are confident his extensive experience and relationships across a diversified range of commercial services sectors will support the continued growth of our portfolio."

"Over the course of my career in the construction industry, I have watched this team grow – from The Shaw Group, to forming and building Bernhard—and I am thrilled to join such an exceptional firm and industry-leading team to utilize my expertise in a way that unlocks tangible operational value," said Mr. Plauche. "I look forward to supporting a range of dynamic businesses and high-quality management teams in growing the next generation of critical businesses serving the broader energy and infrastructure services economy."

Mr. Plauche has served on numerous boards, including the Louisiana Tech Construction Industry Advisory Board, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Construction Education Trust Fund. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from Louisiana State University.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

