ICONIC PARENTING BRAND BUGABOO STRENGTHENS THEIR COMMITMENT TO USING BUSINESS AS A FORCE FOR GOOD™ BY BECOMING A CERTIFIED B CORP™

Bugaboo further commits to having a more positive impact on the world for future generations, by joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugaboo , global designer of award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, is proud to join the B Corp movement. Their B Corp certification is another big step on the brand's Push to Zero journey to be net zero by 2035, and it energizes their drive to keep pushing for a better future. Bugaboo received their B Corp certification after demonstrating they meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, set by B Lab™.

From ensuring all products are produced in safe and fair conditions in their owned factory, to switching to mass-balanced bio-based material that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 24% per stroller, conscious choices have been part of Bugaboo's DNA since they started in 1999. The B Corp ethos aligns perfectly with Bugaboo's values, and the new B Corp certification is a positive milestone to mark their efforts so far.

"As a parenting brand, we think it's absolutely essential to make sure that our company helps to create a better future for today's children and the next generations. Being B Corp certified shows we're committed, and on the right path, to making a positive impact, and it will keep us pushing to do even better," said Lise Hordijk, Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Manager. "We're very excited to put the B in Bugaboo, and to join this community of purpose-driven businesses at the forefront of creating change."

Push to Zero

In 2021, Bugaboo unveiled their elevated ESG strategy, Push to Zero. On their mission to having a more positive impact, the brand announced they would become net zero by 2035, while strengthening their social and responsibility standards.

"Being able to welcome Bugaboo to the B Corp Community is hugely exciting. Bugaboo's decision to become a B Corp and work on continuous improvement, combined with their ambition to become net zero by 2035 is a great step and shows we can redefine success in business," says Tessa van Soest, Executive Director B Lab Benelux.

Bugaboo's B Corp journey so far

The brand recognizes the B Corp certification as a motivator to keep improving, and they're very proud of the progress they've made so far in receiving their certification:

This year Bugaboo is reducing their CO2 emissions by up to 24% per stroller, by switching to mass-balanced bio-based material. In 2026, the reduction will be as high as 50% per stroller, aligned with verified science-based targets.

In 2025, the brand will use recycled fabrics for their strollers.

Bugaboo installed solar panels on the roof of their owned factory, which generates 20% of their local energy usage. By 2026, their factory and all offices will increase the use of renewable energy to 100%.

The brand develops modular, long-lasting stroller designs that promote easy repairs and refurbishment, if needed.

Bugaboo has introduced circular services to extend the life cycle of their products and reduce unnecessary waste. Bugaboo Flex gives parents the option to lease their stroller; Certified Refurbished gives strollers a second life, after being thoroughly checked by Bugaboo engineers; and Bugaboo's new service Buy Back, now live in the Netherlands , is a stress-free way for parents to recycle or sell their retired stroller back to Bugaboo.

With partner GoodShipping, last year Bugaboo cut ocean freight emissions by 73%.

Bugaboo will have eliminated all single-use plastic from their packaging by 2025.

By owning their factory in Xiamen, Bugaboo can ensure safe, fair, and humane working conditions. Their commitment to preventing modern slavery extends to their supply chains, by making sure their suppliers adhere to high standards too.

Bugaboo raised the standard of paid leave for eligible employees, so they have equitable access to time off for maternity, parental bonding, and family care leave.

The brand offers mental health support to all employees through the OpenUp platform.

Bugaboo's company-wide volunteering program promotes employee engagement in various local initiatives. These include organizing workshops for parents seeking new career opportunities after extended parental leave.

The brand also offers support to causes by donating products to hospitals, women's shelters, SOS Children's Villages, and families who've been displaced by conflict or natural disaster.

For more information, please visit www.bugaboo.com .

About Bugaboo

Bugaboo designs award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, helping families to create endless moments of fun and discovery every step of the way. After kickstarting a stroller revolution more than two decades ago, Bugaboo continues to innovate across its range of products including strollers, car seats, travel cots and accessories. Each is designed to be comfortable, durable and easy to use, so that parents and children can enjoy endless moments of discovery, no matter where their adventures take them.

How to Become BCorp:

To earn B Corp certification, an organization must receive at least 80 (out of 200) points in the comprehensive B Impact Assessment (BIA ). This process examines a company's impact on five pillars: governance, environment, employees, customers, and community. To maintain certification, all B Corps must recertify every three years.

