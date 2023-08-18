Canopy Growth to Hold Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) announced today that the Company will hold its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting in a virtual format. The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM ET on September 25, 2023, and will be conducted by live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2023.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2023, and shareholders holding a legal proxy for the meeting, are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders will find important information and detailed instructions about how to participate in our virtual meeting in the proxy statement that is available at: https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/annual-general-and-special-meeting-2023/.

Shareholders who are eligible to vote have been mailed a notice of internet availability in accordance with securities regulations which will provide instructions on how to access proxy materials and vote their shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit proxies as early as possible in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

Interested shareholders may also view the Company's annual report that is available at: https://www.canopygrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Canopy-Growth-Annual-Report-2023.pdf.

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to its consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc. a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond Canopy Growth's world-class products, it is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

