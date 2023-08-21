Fosun International Awarded "ESG Achievement Programme 2023" Logo and Certificate of Appreciation by Hong Kong Economic Journal

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's first Chinese financial newspaper, Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) announced the list of companies with outstanding ESG performance on 18 August. Fosun International was awarded the "ESG Achievement Programme 2023" logo and certificate of appreciation by HKEJ, in recognition of the company's performance in environmental, social, governance and sustainable development, which has been recognized by the market.

HKEJ pointed out that issues such as environmental, social, corporate governance and climate change have become a global trend, and international institutional investors regard them as important indicators for evaluating corporate performance and firmly believe that sound ESG practices are closely linked to the company's long-term growth. Driven by this trend, many Hong Kong companies have pledged to promote sustainable development and closely follow the pace of multinational corporations in terms of ESG. Among them, many well-known Hong Kong companies have been actively promoting sustainable development, and continue to publicize their innovative ideas and practical plans to the market. Therefore, HKEJ issued certificates of appreciation to those companies.

In addition to Fosun International, companies in HKEJ's "ESG Achievement Programme 2023" include Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Construction Bank, Chinachem Group, China Minsheng Bank, Fidelity, FWD Insurance, Henderson Land Development, Legend Holdings, Link REIT, MTR, PCCW, etc.

HKEJ pointed out that in recent years, global investors have attached increasing importance to the ESG performance of enterprises. Fosun International has also continued to promote ESG work and achieved impressive results. Fosun International received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. It was selected as a constituent of the MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS 10-40 Index again; it received a rating of A in the Hang Seng Sustainability Index and has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index for two consecutive years and a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years; its S&P CSA ESG score has outperformed 91% of its global peers. Fosun was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition) and recognized as an "Industry Mover" by S&P Global. Fosun was also selected as one of the constituents of FTSE4Good Index Series.

In addition, Fosun also made a commitment to society - "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated effective strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. In order to further push forward the "dual carbon" goals of Fosun, the Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote further implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management across the Group. In April 2023, Fosun issued its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, demonstrating its commitment to climate action to the international community and calling on all sectors to promote carbon neutrality.

As a global enterprise rooted in China, while actively creating business value, Fosun attaches great importance to corporate social responsibility and incorporates social responsibility into its sustainable development strategy. In order to further fulfill its corporate social responsibility, Fosun established Fosun Foundation in 2012 and continues to advance in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, and caring for children and adolescents, demonstrating its commitment to public welfare. In the future, Fosun will continue to develop its businesses, strengthen innovation and globalization, and join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to forge ahead and continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society" so as to actively promote the sustainable development of ESG globally to fulfil Fosun's mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB823.1 billion; it received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating.

