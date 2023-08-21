SMART Reports Successful Survivor Conference

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday and Sunday August 19 – 20, 2023, SMART held its 26th Annual Summer Ritual Abuse Conference. The conference featured six important well-published speakers, all discussing the recent research in the survivor field. SMART reports videos will soon be available online of the conference speakers at https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Wendy Hoffman discussed ways to recover from criminal mind control. She talked about ways survivors can be safer and free themselves from mind control programming. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Lynn Crook spoke about the concept of false memories and how it was a deception that silenced survivors. She explained why accused child molesters needed a defense, why they selected false memories and how they sold it to the media. http://www.lynncrook.com

Dr. Randall Noblitt discussed the identification and use of trauma triggers in the treatment of extreme abuse survivors. He discussed ways to work with these survivors. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE talked about her ongoing work with survivor-led non-profit organizations in Scotland. She shared findings from recent survivor led participatory research highlighting the importance of involving survivors as researchers. http://www.18u.org.ukhttp://www.rans.org.uk

Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz discussed criminal organized abuse, ritual abuse, and child abuse legal cases in Europe. He talked about a child trafficking case in the family courts. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Neil Brick spoke about the effects of social movements on survivor support systems and survivor recovery. He presented historical information regarding the literature of clinicians and researchers. http://neilbrick.com

The conference was co-sponsored by Survivorship, one of the oldest and most respected organizations supporting survivors of extreme child abuse. https://survivorship.org

Resources:

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Large List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Research and Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder (formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder) https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

Sybil – Evidence Sybil had MPD which was caused by severe trauma https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/sybil-proof-sybil-had-mpd-and-it-was-caused-by-severe-trauma/

Videos and PowerPoints from our 2022 survivor conference https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2022-conference/2022-conference-video-presentations-and-powerpoints/

Frequently Asked Questions about Ritual Abuse and Mind Control https://survivorship.org/frequently-ask-questions/

Ritual Abuse from the Child Abuse Wiki https://childabusewiki.org/index.php/Ritual_Abuse

Recovered Memories https://childabusewiki.org/index.php/Recovered_Memories

Michelle Remembers https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/michelle-remembers/

McMartin Preschool Case https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/mcmartin-preschool-case-what-really-happened-and-the-coverup/

West Memphis 3 and Day Care Cases https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/mcmartin-preschool-case-what-really-happened-and-the-coverup/

