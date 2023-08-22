ANITTA, D-NICE AND SOFIA CARSON TO JOIN RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, MS. LAURYN HILL, MEGAN THEE STALLION, CONAN GRAY AND STRAY KIDS AT THE 2023 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL

BILL NYE, BRIDGET MOYNAHAN, BUSY PHILIPPS, CARMELO ANTHONY, COMMON, CONNIE BRITTON, DANAI GURIRA, GAYLE KING, JORDAN FISHER, LEWIS PUGH, PADMA LAKSHMI, PHOEBE GATES, RACHEL BROSNAHAN, SOPHIA BUSH, SOPHIA KIANNI AND XIYE BASTIDA SET TO ADDRESS GLOBAL CITIZENS IN CENTRAL PARK ON SEPTEMBER 23

2023 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL FOCUSES ON SYSTEMIC REFORMS FOR EQUITY, FOR THE PLANET, FOR FOOD AND FOR JOBS

Global Citizen Festival to Broadcast and Stream on ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, SABC, TimesLIVE, Veeps, YouTube and more

Proudly Presented by Citi and Cisco, and Supported by Global Partners Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE, and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation and iHeartMedia

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson have been added to the lineup for this year's Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 23. José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, Governor Helder Barbalho and State Secretary for Indigenous People Puyr Tembé from the Brazilian State of Pará will also address the event, which is hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, and Wangari Kuria are also set to participate at the event, which will be broadcast live around the world. Previously announced festival headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also set to perform.

In 1990, according to the World Bank, 2 billion people were living in extreme poverty. Years of unified action on a global scale saw that number reduced to less than 650 million by 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, for the first time in a generation, extreme poverty is on the rise, threatening to undermine decades of progress.

This year's Global Citizen Festival campaign is laser-focused on urging governments to take action and address the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty. Specifically, global citizens everywhere are applying pressure on:

The UK Government and Labour Opposition to release a time-bound plan for delivering on the £11.6 billion in climate financing pledged at COP26 in Glasgow ;

The Government of Canada to continue championing women and girls by pledging to fund vital health services through UNFPA;

The Government of Australia to rejoin the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and equip smallholder farmers across the Pacific and the world to combat the global food crisis; and

Governments everywhere to stop repression of advocates, and take necessary steps to promote freedom of speech and protect them.

Without intervention on these issues, the negative trajectory of the last three years will continue for the world's most marginalized populations.

"We're thrilled to join forces with these passionate artists and advocates to call for urgent action to address the climate crisis, demand equity for women and girls and disrupt the cycles holding people in extreme poverty," said Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen. "This year's campaign is driving a record number of actions from global citizens around the world, and we're grateful to this year's performers and presenters for leveraging their voices and joining us on the Great Lawn on September 23."

"Extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity threaten lives and health. The call for action is crystal clear: We need to increase investments in climate-robust, small-scale food production. Growth in agriculture is the most efficient way to create jobs, fight poverty and combat hunger. The Global Citizen Festival is important to mobilise more people and more investments in reaching the world's Common Goals – our Sustainable Development Goals," said Ms Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian Minister of International Development.

"As part of its mandate, Afreximbank is proud to support Global Citizen in its efforts to address the issue of extreme poverty by advocating for a more just and equitable global financing system that would pave the way for increased collaboration between the Bank and African Diaspora communities," said Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. "Providing our Member States with the financial support they need to address and overcome economic challenges, including climate change, food crises, and gender inequity, is imperative in the context of ongoing global economic challenges."

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Global Partners are Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation, iHeartMedia, and Location Partner New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The Global Citizen Festival broadcast is produced by Done and Dusted. The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed to the world on ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Facebook, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Instagram, Mediacorp, SABC, TikTok, TimesLIVE, Veeps, X, YouTube, the Global Citizen app and globalcitizen.org.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: AIM Group, Arena Holdings, Atmosphere TV, Bandsintown, Bella Naija, Billboard, Branded Cities, Captivate, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, GSTV, Interstate Outdoor, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, Spotify, Trooh Media, Vanguard Media, Variety, VIBE, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal and Zikoko.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign and its policy goals are supported by: Afreximbank, African Climate Reality Project; Aspire Artemis Foundation Inc.; Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens; BASICS International; Bays Planet Foundation; Beyond Bretton Woods; Blended Finance Taskforce; Brave Foundation; Center for Environmental Peacebuilding; Chanja Datti; Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean; Common Good Marketplace; Connected Development; Don't Gas Africa; E3G; Earth For All; ECB Sustainable Youth Foundation; Education Cannot Wait: The UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies; Equitable Earth; Extinction Rebellion (XR) Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB); Focus 2030; Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Innitiative; Friends of the Global Fund Europe; GAIN; Gender and Economic Research Center; Germanwatch; Glasgow Actions Team; Global Alliance for a Green New Deal; Global Education and Leadership Foundation (Values 20 India); The Global Fund; Global Health Advocates; the Global Kid; Global Nation; Green Republic Farms; Hungry for Action; IEC Global Impact Fund; International Climate Change Development Initiative; International Climate Financing WG; International Fund for Agricultural Development; JA Africa; Jane Goodall Institute France; Jara; Lagos Food Bank; LEAP Africa; Loss and Damage Youth Coalition; Malala Fund; Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative; Millennials Movement; Moody's; The ONE Campaign; ONG Jeunes Volontaires pour l'Environnement (JVE); Only One; OurCause; Outright International; OWIT Brussels – Organization of Women in Trade; Plastic Punch; Power to Girls Foundation; Primavera Zur; Project Everyone; Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE); Re:Wild; Save the Children; SDG2 Advocacy Hub; Shamba Centre for Food and Climate; Sharing Strategies; She Leads Climate Action; Stage For Change; Strategic Youth Network for Development; Sungulo Comm NPC; Support Humanity Cameroon (SUHUCAM); Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Sustainability and Climate Podcast; UN Joint SDG Fund; United Nations Foundation; UNFPA; Uniting To Combat NTDs; Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI); and Women At Risk International Foundation.

