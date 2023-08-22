Exclusive Report Uncovers Fundamental Behaviors Amongst Diverse Consumers, Prompting a New Era in Healthcare Marketing

THE 3RD EYE Releases "Defining Health & Wellness, And The Barriers to Change" Research Findings

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Health and wellness advertising agency THE 3RD EYE , released its exclusive report " Defining Health & Wellness, And The Barriers to Change " today. Based on a survey conducted amongst 1,200 adults across the nation, this report is a snapshot of Americans' influences and behaviors regarding health and wellness. The findings clearly establish that today's consumers have redefined their perspective on health and wellness, with those under the age of 45 spearheading the way.

WE TAKE CARE OF BRANDS THAT TAKE CARE OF PEOPLE (PRNewswire)

Approximately 90 percent of Americans surveyed have some form of health insurance. Despite this, the data demonstrates that many still face challenges in accessing healthcare due to barriers that exist for consumers when accessing quality healthcare — such as the lack of time, energy, and cost.

The healthcare system has traditionally emphasized the importance of physical health; however, research findings indicate that mental health is a priority among diverse consumers with 64 percent of Black respondents being motivated to improve their mental well-being, followed by 58 percent of Hispanics. As for the perception of mental health challenges, only 23 percent of all respondents consider it a sign of weakness, pointing to a decline in the stigma surrounding mental health concerns.

"This report was developed as a guide for the health and wellness marketing industry to call out significant changes in consumer behavior that have occurred recently," stated THE 3RD EYE's Chief Vision Officer, Diana Brooks . "In an effort to bridge the gap between consumers and healthcare brands, I anticipate that our findings and insights will prove to be invaluable in helping brands engage with their audiences as well as establishing trust and credibility," she added.

Based on the report's findings, healthcare brands can consider various approaches to build trust and reach their consumers, such as:

Make health and wellness truly accessible. Support consumers' search for longevity. Take care of your health & wellness decision maker, the woman. Build connections with multicultural communities. Invest (appropriately) in remote technology and apps. Use social influence for good.

"We are hopeful that these discoveries provide health and wellness marketers a roadmap for better understanding the changing healthcare consumer landscape," shared THE 3RD EYE's Chief Creative Officer, Rob Canales . "By applying learnings from the report and shifting our own approach, the industry can strive towards engaging consumers in more meaningful ways to inspire people to take care of themselves. "

These research findings are available for download now at no cost. "Defining Health & Wellness, And The Barriers to Change" is the first in THE 3RD EYE's Focal Point Series, an annual series that will publish exclusive reports on Americans' perspectives on health and wellness.

###

About THE 3RD EYE

THE 3RD EYE is a woman-owned, independent, full-service health and wellness ad agency that creates impactful marketing campaigns to change behaviors across audiences in the US, including multicultural and underserved communities. With over 25 years of experience in taking care of brands that take care of people, its team is centered on the diversity of thought, experience, and ideas that drive results. For more information, visit the3rdeye.com .

Media Contact: Jessica Chacoff, Jessica@the3rdeye.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE 3RD EYE