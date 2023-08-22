Jacobs Secures National Grid Management Consultancy Framework

Strategic consulting and advisory to drive programmatic and collaborative solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed to National Grid's new General Management Consultancy Framework to support the energy utility's business service operations needs in the U.K. and U.S.

Jacobs will provide service operations support across National Grid to help improve core business functionality, including strategic development, business planning, process improvement and implementation support.

"The global energy transition not only requires the rethinking of physical assets, but also a transformational approach to planning, strategizing and organizational processes to underpin this significant change. Extending Jacobs' more than 15-year relationship with National Grid through this framework will unlock better outcomes," said Jacobs Senior Vice President for Global Business Units Koti Vadlamudi. "We will use our global energy and power transmission experience and strategic consulting and advisory capability to help National Grid deliver strategies for a clean energy transition and a decarbonized tomorrow."

Jacobs is helping clients navigate the future around clean, secure, affordable energy supply, decarbonization and electrification demand. In the U.K., Jacobs has supported National Grid in multiple ways. For example, the Design & Project Services Framework across National Grid's Transmission portfolio, and the Jacobs/Morrison Energy Services Joint Venture (J1M) provide a range of services on National Grid's Electricity Transmission Engineering Procurement Construction Framework - Substations Lot. In addition, Jacobs' Consulting and Advisory team supported National Grid's U.K. distribution team with their five-year regulatory submission to secure investment for network operations and new infrastructure including the net zero transition.

