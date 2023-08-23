Medline adds ventilator - Flight 60 - to respiratory portfolio

New distribution partnership expected to help mitigate industry-wide issues with ventilator availability

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, the largest privately-held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies and devices in the U.S., is pleased to announce a new partnership with Israeli-based respiratory device manufacturer Flight Medical, making its Flight 60 transportable ventilator exclusively available through Medline.

Flight 60 is a portable, turbine-driven ventilator that can meet the needs of any patient. (PRNewswire)

Flight 60 is a turbine-driven ventilator that can meet the needs of any patient, while offering the tools needed for caregivers to provide optimal ventilation. The device delivers ventilation modes necessary to support high acuity patients while easily transitioning to/from non-invasive ventilation. Along with portability, this durable ventilator can provide ventilation for pediatric through adult patients.

Flight 60 is a lightweight, compact solution for a broad range of clinical environments. Advanced ventilation modes, precise control mechanisms, and a user-friendly interface ensure optimal performance and ease of use in healthcare, transport and home settings.

Concerns of availability and access to quality ventilators have been elevated in national and international dialogue in recent years as a result of the pandemic and subsequent issues around ventilator product safety.

"This collaboration will make an impact in addressing ventilator availability in the industry and, most importantly, help our providers improve patient care," said Brian Groskopf, senior director of product management at Medline, "By joining forces with Flight Medical, we strengthen our respiratory portfolio to meet the needs of customers across the continuum of care."

"Our vision is to avail every patient with a reliable, easy to use and functionality-rich ventilator," said Amir Kleinstern, CEO of Flight Medical.

"This exciting partnership with Medline enhances our ability to help save lives and improve patient outcomes around the world," added Shauna Winston, the Americas director of sales at Flight Medical.

About Flight Medical

Established in 1996, Israeli-headquartered Flight Medical is a leading global medical device manufacturer dedicated to developing innovative respiratory care solutions. With a strong commitment to patient safety and cutting-edge technology, Flight Medical aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry through its advanced ventilators and respiratory products

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace . Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at http://www.medline.com/ .

