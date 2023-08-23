Poof.io Announces Integration with Base, Coinbase's Layer-2 Blockchain

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof Payments, a leader in Web3 blockchain infrastructure, unveils its future support for Base, Coinbase's Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Layer-2 solutions are technologies built atop existing blockchains to enhance their transaction capabilities. Base promises swift, affordable transactions, upholding Ethereum's intrinsic security and decentralization.

Base establishes itself as a robust Layer-2 network, working alongside platforms like Optimism that offer EVM compatibility. Leveraging Coinbase's extensive resources and expansive user base, coupled with the decision to forgo a native token, Base emerges as a pivotal force in Ethereum scaling.

Poof's integration with Base has the potential to redefine the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, empowering token creators on Base to create their own US-compliant financial ecosystems.

Here's an in-depth look at the transformative features enabled by this integration:

Integrated Base Payment Processing: The integration allows businesses to accept crypto payments on Base, presenting a potential paradigm shift for eCommerce, subscription services, and brick-and-mortar outlets eager to attract crypto -enthusiasts. Cutting-Edge Base Payment Gateways: Through smart contracts, crypto developers can use Poof for payments, refunds, and tokenization schemes. Given the growing popularity of Base Chain applications—from Friends.tech to interchain protocols like Axelar—Poof will serve as a leading payment gateway for Base. Reduced Costs: Base's Layer-2 framework drastically curtails transaction expenses compared to mainstream channels, hinting at savings for sellers and buyers alike. Effortless On-Ramps and Off-Ramps:

• Fiat-to- Crypto : Token creators can design on-ramps that facilitate the easy conversion of fiat currencies into their native tokens on Poof, fostering broader adoption and ease of access.

• Crypto -to-Fiat : Off-ramps through Poof on Base allow for easy token-to-fiat conversions, ensuring liquidity and promoting broader utilization by offering a simple way to convert to fiat. Unified Base Chain API :

• Cross-Language Libraries : Poof's integration introduces the Base Chain API, compatible across popular programming languages, allowing developers to easily sync across the Base ecosystem using Poof's API .

About Poof Payments

Poof Payments, Inc. ( https://www.poof.io ) is a leading provider of payment processing solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Poof offers unified payment rails for Web3, facilitating online payment flows using crypto, bank transfers, credit cards, and more. With a vision rooted in security and transparency, Poof Payments is shaping the future of online transactions in the Web3 payments infrastructure landscape.

