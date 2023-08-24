NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB24.0 billion ( US$3.3 billion ), an increase of 3.7% compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was RMB14.4 billion ( US$2.0 billion ), an increase of 11.1% compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses were RMB8.3 billion ( US$1.1 billion ), an increase of 4.0% compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.2 billion ( US$1.1 billion ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.0 billion ( US$1.2 billion ). [1]

Basic net income per share was US$0.35 ( US$1.77 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations per share was US$0.39 ( US$1.93 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Released new hit titles in June across diverse genres and strengthened global appeal:

Achieved steady performances with longstanding flagship titles including the Fantasy Westward Journey series and maintained the popularity of hit games including Eggy Party , Identity V and Justice .

Bolstered robust game pipeline with ongoing development of multiple highly anticipated games in diversified genres.

Delivered notable growth of subscription-based memberships for Cloud Music, driving meaningful profit margin expansion and setting the stage for future development.

Achieved robust year-over-year revenue growth and improved operating cash flow for Youdao, driven by the strong performance of learning services and online marketing services.

"Our steady second quarter results reflect our dedication to producing exceptional content across our businesses, which generated total net revenues of RMB24.0 billion, up nearly 4% year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Players continue to revere our flagship Fantasy Westward Journey series, while embracing newer titles like Eggy Party that extend our reach in casual games. The June releases of widely acclaimed Justice mobile game and Racing Master further showcase our endless drive to bring players innovative, first-rate games in diversified genres. We believe that each addition to our game portfolio validates our exceptional R&D capabilities and the broad influence our ingenuity has in the marketplace, including expanding the casual game market and altering the face of traditional MMOs.

"In addition to games, our Cloud Music and Youdao businesses remain on track and are generating premium content. Throughout the NetEase family, we prioritize the creation of novel and high-quality products and services that grow our global appeal, elevate user experiences, and advance their respective industries," Mr. Ding concluded.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB24,011.3 million (US$3,311.3 million), compared with RMB25,046.3 million and RMB23,159.1 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB18,798.6 million (US$2,592.5 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB20,065.6 million and RMB18,139.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 91.7% of the segment's net revenues for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 92.7% and 92.8% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 73.6% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 72.3% and 66.1% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,206.6 million (US$166.4 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,163.3 million and RMB956.2 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB1,948.5 million (US$268.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,959.8 million and RMB2,191.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB2,057.5 million (US$283.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,857.6 million and RMB1,871.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB14,375.4 million (US$1,982.5 million), compared with RMB14,896.5 million and RMB12,941.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in games and related value-added services' gross profit was primarily due to decreased net revenues from the operation of online games as a result of seasonality. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from the operation of online games such as Eggy Party, as well as decreased royalty fees due to the termination of certain licensed games.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao's gross profit primarily resulted from decreased revenue contribution from its learning services. The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services and learning services.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in innovative businesses and others' gross profit were primarily due to increased e-commerce net revenues from Yanxuan.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the second quarter of 2023 was 67.4%, compared with 66.7% and 64.9% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to changes in the revenue mix of NetEase's self-developed, co-developed and licensed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the second quarter of 2023 was 47.0%, compared with 51.7% and 42.8% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the reduction in revenue contribution from its learning services which have a higher gross profit margin compared to its other products and services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services and learning services.

Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the second quarter of 2023 was 27.0%, compared with 22.4% and 13.0% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.5%, compared with 25.4% and 25.8% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to margin improvement from Yanxuan.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB8,312.8 million (US$1,146.4 million), compared with RMB7,676.5 million and RMB7,995.2 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to increased marketing and research and development expenditures related to games and related value-added services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher staff-related costs.

Other Income/ (Expenses)

Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment (loss)/ income, interest income, exchange gains/ (losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to net unrealized exchange gains arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and loans balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher investment income from fair value changes of equity investments with readily determinable fair value, as well as higher net unrealized exchange gains.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB712.1 million (US$98.2 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,628.6 million and RMB1,259.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 8.0%, compared with 19.5% and 22.0% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to tax benefits recognized in the quarter. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8,242.8 million (US$1,136.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB6,754.6 million and RMB5,291.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.35 per share (US$1.77 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.29 per share (US$1.45 per ADS) and US$0.22 per share (US$1.11 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB9,017.5 million (US$1,243.6 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB7,566.2 million and RMB5,409.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations of US$0.39 per share (US$1.93 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.32 per share (US$1.62 per ADS) and US$0.23 per share (US$1.14 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans, totaled RMB99.6 billion (US$13.7 billion), compared with RMB95.6 billion as of December 31, 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB6.0 billion and RMB6.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.1050 per share (US$0.5250 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2023 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on September 8, 2023, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 8, 2023 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be September 19, 2023 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around September 22, 2023 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0930 per share (US$0.4650 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2023 in June 2023.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 following the completion of the prior program on January 9, 2023, and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 6.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$536.4 million.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,889,000

12,766,270

1,760,549 Time deposits

84,947,679

90,195,524

12,438,532 Restricted cash

2,699,055

2,912,852

401,701 Accounts receivable, net

5,002,872

5,343,028

736,837 Inventories

993,636

806,960

111,285 Prepayments and other current assets, net

5,448,284

5,352,876

738,195 Short-term investments

7,622,673

6,846,342

944,154 Total current assets

131,603,199

124,223,852

17,131,253













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

6,342,330

7,347,204

1,013,226 Land use rights, net

4,121,767

4,147,468

571,962 Deferred tax assets

1,480,789

1,320,697

182,132 Time deposits

2,973,840

2,681,840

369,843 Restricted cash

270

290

40 Other long-term assets

26,238,790

28,184,371

3,886,803 Total non-current assets

41,157,786

43,681,870

6,024,006 Total assets

172,760,985

167,905,722

23,155,259













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,507,141

740,607

102,134 Salary and welfare payables

4,732,941

3,386,236

466,983 Taxes payable

2,813,096

2,560,047

353,047 Short-term loans

23,875,704

11,881,623

1,638,551 Contract liabilities

12,518,890

12,943,844

1,785,038 Accrued liabilities and other payables

11,381,075

10,826,617

1,493,060 Total current liabilities

56,828,847

42,338,974

5,838,813













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

2,126,120

2,209,583

304,715 Long-term loans

3,654,964

3,953,664

545,235 Other long-term liabilities

1,277,574

1,137,672

156,892 Total non-current liabilities

7,058,658

7,300,919

1,006,842 Total liabilities

63,887,505

49,639,893

6,845,655













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

136,440

135,415

18,675













NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity

104,731,317

114,264,783

15,757,834 Noncontrolling interests

4,005,723

3,865,631

533,095 Total equity

108,737,040

118,130,414

16,290,929













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity

172,760,985

167,905,722

23,155,259



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

23,159,078

25,046,287

24,011,301

3,311,310

46,714,920

49,057,588

6,765,351 Cost of revenues

(10,217,587)

(10,149,741)

(9,635,888)

(1,328,851)

(20,937,050)

(19,785,629)

(2,728,563) Gross profit

12,941,491

14,896,546

14,375,413

1,982,459

25,777,870

29,271,959

4,036,788





























Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses

(3,300,705)

(2,905,046)

(3,271,705)

(451,188)

(6,216,194)

(6,176,751)

(851,813) General and administrative expenses

(1,112,755)

(1,021,678)

(1,132,147)

(156,130)

(2,128,524)

(2,153,825)

(297,026) Research and development expenses

(3,581,700)

(3,749,732)

(3,908,907)

(539,063)

(6,979,782)

(7,658,639)

(1,056,175) Total operating expenses

(7,995,160)

(7,676,456)

(8,312,759)

(1,146,381)

(15,324,500)

(15,989,215)

(2,205,014) Operating profit

4,946,331

7,220,090

6,062,654

836,078

10,453,370

13,282,744

1,831,774





























Other income/ (expenses):



























Investment (loss)/ income, net

(707,489)

471,368

287,691

39,674

(1,256,191)

759,059

104,679 Interest income, net

505,991

776,030

935,578

129,022

964,235

1,711,608

236,042 Exchange gains/ (losses), net

865,283

(386,568)

1,464,956

202,027

767,403

1,078,388

148,717 Other, net

121,175

258,033

120,826

16,663

337,505

378,859

52,247 Income before tax

5,731,291

8,338,953

8,871,705

1,223,464

11,266,322

17,210,658

2,373,459 Income tax

(1,259,320)

(1,628,559)

(712,090)

(98,202)

(2,478,591)

(2,340,649)

(322,790)





























Net income from continuing operations

4,471,971

6,710,394

8,159,615

1,125,262

8,787,731

14,870,009

2,050,669 Net income from discontinued operations

624,864

-

-

-

624,864

-

- Net income

5,096,835

6,710,394

8,159,615

1,125,262

9,412,595

14,870,009

2,050,669





























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(754)

(860)

(868)

(120)

(1,487)

(1,728)

(238) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

195,395

45,100

84,020

11,587

274,391

129,120

17,806 Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

5,291,476

6,754,634

8,242,767

1,136,729

9,685,499

14,997,401

2,068,237 Including:



























-Net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

4,666,612

6,754,634

8,242,767

1,136,729

9,060,635

14,997,401

2,068,237 -Net income from discontinued operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

624,864

-

-

-

624,864

-

-





























Basic net income per share *

1.62

2.10

2.56

0.35

2.96

4.66

0.64 -Continuing operations

1.43

2.10

2.56

0.35

2.77

4.66

0.64 -Discontinued operations

0.19

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Basic net income per ADS *

8.08

10.49

12.80

1.77

14.78

23.29

3.21 -Continuing operations

7.13

10.49

12.80

1.77

13.83

23.29

3.21 -Discontinued operations

0.95

-

-

-

0.95

-

-





























Diluted net income per share *

1.60

2.07

2.54

0.35

2.93

4.61

0.64 -Continuing operations

1.41

2.07

2.54

0.35

2.74

4.61

0.64 -Discontinued operations

0.19

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Diluted net income per ADS *

8.00

10.37

12.69

1.75

14.63

23.05

3.18 -Continuing operations

7.05

10.37

12.69

1.75

13.69

23.05

3.18 -Discontinued operations

0.95

-

-

-

0.94

-

-





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *



























Basic

3,274,695

3,221,083

3,218,783

3,218,783

3,275,980

3,219,926

3,219,926 Diluted

3,305,504

3,256,511

3,248,916

3,248,916

3,310,809

3,252,707

3,252,707



* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income 5,096,835

6,710,394

8,159,615

1,125,262

9,412,595

14,870,009

2,050,669 Net income from discontinued operations (624,864)

-

-

-

(624,864)

-

- Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization 609,036

1,082,269

661,363

91,206

1,375,216

1,743,632

240,458 Fair value changes of equity security investments 735,159

(226,720)

(78,035)

(10,762)

2,276,161

(304,755)

(42,028) Impairment losses of investments and other long-term assets 243,085

-

47,870

6,602

248,085

47,870

6,602 Fair value changes of short-term investments (119,882)

(137,916)

(96,884)

(13,361)

(199,658)

(234,800)

(32,380) Share-based compensation cost 764,447

822,413

787,862

108,652

1,510,601

1,610,275

222,067 Allowance for expected credit losses 10,965

20,720

8,540

1,178

10,652

29,260

4,035 Losses/ (gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software 481

(610)

252

35

1,926

(358)

(49)

Unrealized exchange (gains)/ losses (890,066)

385,961

(1,466,295)

(202,211)

(792,032)

(1,080,334)

(148,985) Gains on disposal of long-term investments -

(5,768)

(16,382)

(2,259)

(4,000)

(22,150)

(3,055) Deferred income taxes (169,539)

577,666

(334,380)

(46,113)

145,689

243,286

33,551 Share of results on equity method investees (134,569)

(95,808)

(129,292)

(17,830)

(1,046,067)

(225,100)

(31,043) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable 82,282

(1,116,282)

770,551

106,264

294,357

(345,731)

(47,678) Inventories 17,791

117,330

69,410

9,572

121,382

186,740

25,753 Prepayments and other assets (163,612)

125,827

(7,233)

(997)

(733,455)

118,594

16,355 Accounts payable 48,452

(612,939)

(115,791)

(15,968)

(43,921)

(728,730)

(100,496) Salary and welfare payables 782,789

(2,225,737)

758,106

104,548

(973,435)

(1,467,631)

(202,396) Taxes payable (538,234)

733,716

(992,892)

(136,926)

(464,788)

(259,176)

(35,742) Contract liabilities 279,669

489,991

(41,196)

(5,681)

201,469

448,795

61,892 Accrued liabilities and other payables 600,934

(643,836)

(306,784)

(42,312)

497,798

(950,620)

(131,099) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,631,159

6,000,671

7,678,405

1,058,899

11,213,711

13,679,076

1,886,431



























Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property, equipment and software (445,054)

(652,939)

(520,544)

(71,786)

(1,194,415)

(1,173,483)

(161,831) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software 23,338

2,504

4,292

592

35,903

6,796

937 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights (85,121)

(826,682)

(283,321)

(39,072)

(228,957)

(1,110,003)

(153,076) Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less (159,173)

(723,151)

1,630,013

224,789

1,551,672

906,862

125,062 Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three

months -

-

-

-

(1,250,000)

-

- Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months 1,459,172

104,269

-

-

2,013,003

104,269

14,379 Investment in long-term investments (899,968)

(1,229,048)

(270,228)

(37,266)

(2,590,239)

(1,499,276)

(206,760) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments 6,413

41,280

16,531

2,280

40,650

57,811

7,973 Placement/ rollover of matured time deposits (33,122,029)

(36,320,103)

(10,874,831)

(1,499,708)

(57,168,026)

(47,194,934)

(6,508,479) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 32,100,141

22,332,349

21,918,791

3,022,740

46,799,936

44,251,140

6,102,511 Change in other long-term assets (60,900)

(120,841)

(31,189)

(4,301)

(230,445)

(152,030)

(20,966) Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities (1,183,181)

(17,392,362)

11,589,514

1,598,268

(12,220,918)

(5,802,848)

(800,250)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)



















(in thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from financing activities:



























Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

2,721,487

2,638,040

(14,970,935)

(2,064,586)

6,124,682

(12,332,895)

(1,700,784) Proceed of loans with terms over three months

1,641,708

1,279,559

2,171,541

299,469

3,556,918

3,451,100

475,928 Payment of loans with terms over three months

(32,273)

(40,422)

(3,233,500)

(445,920)

(32,273)

(3,273,922)

(451,494) Net Amounts received/ (paid) related to capital contribution from

or repurchase of noncontrolling interests shareholders

33,200

24,349

22,228

3,065

(68,842)

46,577

6,423 Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/ purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares

(2,119,613)

(2,116,757)

(2,195,210)

(302,733)

(3,363,530)

(4,311,967)

(594,647) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(1,403,637)

(1,212,340)

(2,119,316)

(292,267)

(3,087,109)

(3,331,656)

(459,456) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities

840,872

572,429

(20,325,192)

(2,802,972)

3,129,846

(19,752,763)

(2,724,030)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies

74,898

15,498

(47,876)

(6,602)

53,696

(32,378)

(4,465) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,363,748

(10,803,764)

(1,105,149)

(152,407)

2,176,335

(11,908,913)

(1,642,314) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning

of the period

13,188,702

27,588,325

16,784,561

2,314,697

17,376,115

27,588,325

3,804,604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

19,552,450

16,784,561

15,679,412

2,162,290

19,552,450

15,679,412

2,162,290





























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























Cash paid for income tax, net

1,055,096

1,074,579

1,625,045

224,104

2,570,426

2,699,624

372,295 Cash paid for interest expense

93,079

275,714

326,646

45,047

130,820

602,360

83,069



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION























(in thousands, except percentages)



























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

18,139,843

20,065,597

18,798,646

2,592,452

36,781,657

38,864,243

5,359,624 Youdao

956,225

1,163,270

1,206,634

166,402

2,156,766

2,369,904

326,825 Cloud Music

2,191,510

1,959,841

1,948,539

268,716

4,258,716

3,908,380

538,990 Innovative businesses and others

1,871,500

1,857,579

2,057,482

283,740

3,517,781

3,915,061

539,912 Total net revenues

23,159,078

25,046,287

24,011,301

3,311,310

46,714,920

49,057,588

6,765,351





























Cost of revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

(6,375,598)

(6,683,048)

(6,122,836)

(844,379)

(13,427,648)

(12,805,884)

(1,766,012) Youdao

(546,498)

(561,420)

(639,459)

(88,185)

(1,109,189)

(1,200,879)

(165,609) Cloud Music

(1,905,954)

(1,520,378)

(1,422,855)

(196,221)

(3,721,603)

(2,943,233)

(405,890) Innovative businesses and others

(1,389,537)

(1,384,895)

(1,450,738)

(200,066)

(2,678,610)

(2,835,633)

(391,052) Total cost of revenues

(10,217,587)

(10,149,741)

(9,635,888)

(1,328,851)

(20,937,050)

(19,785,629)

(2,728,563)





























Gross profit:



























Games and related value-added services

11,764,245

13,382,549

12,675,810

1,748,073

23,354,009

26,058,359

3,593,612 Youdao

409,727

601,850

567,175

78,217

1,047,577

1,169,025

161,216 Cloud Music

285,556

439,463

525,684

72,495

537,113

965,147

133,100 Innovative businesses and others

481,963

472,684

606,744

83,674

839,171

1,079,428

148,860 Total gross profit

12,941,491

14,896,546

14,375,413

1,982,459

25,777,870

29,271,959

4,036,788





























Gross profit margin:



























Games and related value-added services

64.9 %

66.7 %

67.4 %

67.4 %

63.5 %

67.0 %

67.0 % Youdao

42.8 %

51.7 %

47.0 %

47.0 %

48.6 %

49.3 %

49.3 % Cloud Music

13.0 %

22.4 %

27.0 %

27.0 %

12.6 %

24.7 %

24.7 % Innovative businesses and others

25.8 %

25.4 %

29.5 %

29.5 %

23.9 %

27.6 %

27.6 %



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2513 on the last trading day of June 2023 (June 30, 2023) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:

























Cost of revenues 173,840

203,514

193,001

26,616

371,975

396,515

54,682 Operating expenses

























Selling and marketing expenses 31,817

32,353

31,069

4,285

62,190

63,422

8,746 General and administrative expenses 297,891

294,281

281,326

38,797

576,953

575,607

79,380 Research and development expenses 260,899

292,265

282,466

38,954

499,483

574,731

79,259



The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiaries to meet the disclosure requirements under U.S. GAAP or different accounting standards requirement.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

4,666,612

6,754,634

8,242,767

1,136,729

9,060,635

14,997,401

2,068,237 Add: Share-based compensation

743,198

811,600

774,683

106,834

1,466,801

1,586,283

218,758 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

5,409,810

7,566,234

9,017,450

1,243,563

10,527,436

16,583,684

2,286,995





























Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share *

1.65

2.35

2.80

0.39

3.21

5.15

0.71 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

8.26

11.74

14.01

1.93

16.07

25.75

3.55 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share *

1.64

2.32

2.78

0.38

3.18

5.10

0.70 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

8.18

11.62

13.88

1.91

15.90

25.49

3.52



* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

Note 5: A reconciliation statement to the International Financial Reporting Standards in respect of the Company's unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP set forth above will be published pursuant to the rules and regulations applicable to the Company in Hong Kong by September 30, 2023.

