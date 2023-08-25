First Home Mortgage Corporation Expands to Sevierville, TN with New Branch Led by Brad Guinn

Veteran Mortgage Professional to Head Inaugural Tennessee Office

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage financing company, has announced the opening of a new office branch in Sevierville, Tennessee – the lender's first location within the state and the latest installment in a series of strategic expansions.

At the helm of operations for this groundbreaking location is Brad Guinn, a recent addition to the First Home Mortgage leadership team and a seasoned mortgage professional with 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Guinn, who will be serving as the Sevierville office's branch manager, has a background in accounting, finance, and higher education. His career highlights include leading sales teams, expertise in construction financing, and delivering seminars and training courses for prospective homebuyers.

"I'm both humbled and excited for this opportunity to build a strong team and support a thriving business within the East Tennessee housing market," said Guinn. "As someone deeply rooted in the local community, I am dedicated to providing unparalleled service, expert guidance, and a seamless mortgage experience to the residents of Sevierville and beyond."

Guinn's dedication to community-focused lending aligns strongly with the business strategies of First Home Mortgage. Drawing from his extensive experience of educating and assisting homebuyers and homeowners across Tennessee, he places a premium on building lasting relationships, maintaining consistency, and ensuring transparent communication with clients and partners. His commitment to delivering dependable, convenient, and positive interactions has solidified his reputation as a trusted advisor within the industry and a proven loan officer and branch manager.

"Brad's financial expertise and community-oriented approach perfectly position him as a strong fit and valuable addition to the First Home team," said Matt Nader, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales for First Home Mortgage. "We welcome Brad as the leader of our inaugural office in the state of Tennessee and eagerly anticipate the positive impact he and his team will make in Sevierville and the surrounding area."

The opening of the Sevierville branch marks a significant milestone for First Home Mortgage, as it enters Tennessee to extend its comprehensive support to residents in the region.

"We're entering a new era of growth and potential with the launch of this office," Nader added. "Brad and his team will lead us in offering new pathways to homeownership for the people of Tennessee."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

