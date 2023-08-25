Sandhills Global Announces Naming Rights Partnership with Lancaster Event Center

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancaster County Agricultural Society has approved a contract with Sandhills Global, Inc., for naming rights at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. As part of the $7.125 million, 15-year naming rights agreement, the center will become the Sandhills Global Event Center, and the seven largest spaces on the 160-acre county fairgrounds will also be renamed, effective December 1, 2023.

The Sandhills Global Event Center will remain the county's largest event complex, stimulating $60 to $70 million in annual visitor spending, and will continue to host the annual Lancaster County Super Fair. To date, the event center accommodates over 300 events and 600,000 visitors each year.

"This naming rights agreement supports the long-time mission and priorities of the Ag Society," commented Kendra Ronnau, Ag Society President. "Our founders' vision 22 years ago set the stage for ongoing success at Lancaster's county fairgrounds, where our skilled team continues to host and enhance the Super Fair, 4-H/FFA youth engagement, and other vital ag education and community events."

Sandhills' products and solutions include brands dedicated to equipment sales, livestock and hay sales, online auctions, high-dollar asset financing, heavy-haul shipping, and more. These brands serve the needs of farm and ranch operations as well as the commercial transport, construction, and aviation industries across the U.S. and internationally.

"Sandhills' brands align well with the types of events and visitors at the future Sandhills Global Event Center and stand to benefit both organizations and the community at large," said Sandhills Chief Executive Officer Shawn Peed. "We are proud to support this valuable, hometown facility that serves and engages all elements of our great ag community."

In addition to the event center name change, specific venues will be renamed to reflect relevant Sandhills products. The event center's four pavilions and multi-purpose area will be renamed the Currency Pavilion, EquineMarket Pavilion, LivestockMarket Pavilion, TractorHouse Pavilion, and FR8Star Pavilion to include Sandhills' equipment financing, horse, livestock, ag equipment, and freight/equipment shipping brands. The Grandstand Arena will become the AuctionTime Grandstand Arena, and the campground will be aptly named RVUniverse Campgrounds for Sandhills' RV marketplace.

Amy Dickerson, Lancaster Event Center Managing Director, said, "The Ag Society will implement the new name across the fairgrounds with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the new exterior and interior signage to be held before the end of the year."

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

