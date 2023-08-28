HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC. APPOINTS KRISTI SMITH PRESIDENT OF MARYLAND REGION TO LEAD CONTINUED GROWTH AND REVITALIZATION OF DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA®

Long-time community leader Greg Fitchitt takes on expanded role for Howard Hughes

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) announced today that Kristi Smith has been named President of the company's Maryland region, where she will lead the continued growth and revitalization of Downtown Columbia®. Smith is a seasoned commercial real estate development and investment leader who brings 20 years of experience with a focus in the Washington, D.C. metro region. She assumes the leadership role at a time of dynamic growth, with Downtown Columbia undergoing a $5 billion, 30-year redevelopment plan which is transforming Columbia's urban core.

Kristi Smith, President of the Maryland Region for Howard Hughes

"We are fortunate to have Kristi leading the next exciting chapter of Downtown Columbia's ongoing transformation, as we continue to see strong demand throughout the region for the outstanding quality of life the community offers," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. "Kristi's extensive experience in urban development and revitalization will be a great asset to Howard Hughes and to our Maryland team as she drives forward the continuing success of Downtown Columbia."

Smith previously served as Executive Vice President in charge of Development for JBG SMITH, a publicly traded, multifamily and office real estate investment trust in the Washington, D.C. market. She oversaw the company's mixed-use multifamily and commercial projects in top submarkets, including the development of Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, VA. A founding member of the company's Women's Initiative, Smith is dedicated to the advancement of women and overall inclusivity in the workplace. She serves on the Board of Directors for NAIOP DC | MD. Smith earned a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join Howard Hughes at this significant point in the trajectory of Downtown Columbia, as the community is uniquely positioned to meet today's renewed demand for a walkable, high-quality work environment with short commutes, in a location continually ranked as one of the best places to live in the country," said Smith. "As we continue to embrace the forward-thinking ideals on which Columbia was founded, I look forward to growing the community and driving catalytic development for the region."

Columbia, Maryland is one of the first master planned communities in the U.S., founded by legendary developer James Rouse in 1967 as a "city in a garden"—a vibrant urban destination surrounded by expansive open green space. Howard Hughes is currently embarking on the rebirth of the lakefront as part of the 2010 Downtown Columbia Plan, including a premier medical office building that broke ground at the end of 2022 and is expected to be delivered in spring of 2024. The community's growth continues with the recent approval of the Lakefront North development plan, which will bring over 700 apartments, additional retail, two community parks, and below-grade parking—designed to preserve the open green space and enhance neighborhood connectivity.

Smith assumes the role of regional president from Greg Fitchitt, who has been with Howard Hughes since 2013 and succeeded the late John DeWolf as regional president in 2018. During Fitchitt's tenure, Columbia saw the emergence of the Merriweather District as a leading mixed-use destination in the region, resulting from the strong public-private partnership between Howard County and Howard Hughes. Fitchitt brings his expertise to his new role as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Business Development at Howard Hughes, providing strategic oversight at the corporate level.

"Our company's dedicated stewardship of Columbia has preserved and propelled James Rouse's original vision for this dynamic and historic community," said Fitchitt. "We are lucky to have Kristi taking the helm of our Maryland region, leading the talented team and continuing the important work of providing an exceptional lifestyle for residents along with a top-tier work environment in which people and businesses thrive."

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in filings made by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Howard Hughes

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

For Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.