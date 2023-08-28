Premier Print and Packaging Company Installs Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press

Mountain View Printing Relies on Quick Turnaround Times, Color Accuracy and Digital Varnish Capabilities to Expand Label Business

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calgary-based print company Mountain View Printing has built a business on outstanding customer service. When its label printing business started to outgrow the current label printing solution, it turned to the Epson SurePress® L-6534VW UV digital label press to deliver more accurate color labels with quicker turnaround times for brands across a wide range of markets.

Gary Fairgrieve-Park and B.J. Chandler from Mountain View Printing tout the speed, vibrant colors and digital varnish on the Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital label press for helping their label business expand. (PRNewswire)

Mountain View Printing Installs Epson SurePress L-6534VW For Accurate Color Labels and Quick Turnaround Times

"We purchased our first label press in the spring of 2019 to create labels for customers in a timely fashion," said B.J. Chandler, founder and partner, Mountain View Printing. "When the pandemic started in 2020, we had customers approaching us with requests for hand sanitizer labels, and from there, the business really grew. We started printing beer, cannabis and food labels, and the original machine we had purchased simply couldn't keep up."

Chandler and his partner, Gary Fairgrieve-Park, started researching leading label printing solutions on the market and decided the Epson SurePress L-6534VW was the best solution to help them grow into the future. "Between the Digital Varnish enhancement capabilities, ease-of-use, speed, and small footprint, we felt the SurePress was the best solution to fit our needs and support our ongoing growth," said Fairgrieve-Park, owner and partner, Mountain View Printing.

Mountain View Printing started in 1985 in a 500-square-foot warehouse with two people; today they have more than 40 employees and an 18,000-square-foot space. Serving brands across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical and manufacturing, Mountain View Printing partners with local brands to help them grow with print, which helps them run their business, market their services and package their products. "We're currently working with a local company to print large runs of fruit labels," said Chandler. "We print about a quarter million of these labels a month on clear material with opaque white. If we didn't have the SurePress, that's the type of business we wouldn't be able to do and the type of customer we wouldn't be able to help."

Chandler notes the speed of SurePress has helped Mountain View expand and grow its business, and Fairgrieve-Park says they have clients with high standards of color that they have been able to serve because of SurePress. "Whether matching a color on a specific bottle that a customer has created or a specific PANTONE® color, it's imperative that we can color match. Adding the Digital Varnish capabilities sells itself," said Fairgrieve-Park. And while customers are still learning about the option and value of Digital Varnish, as more businesses see it, "it's a no-brainer."

"Industries change, technology evolves, and the one constant is service and partnership. SurePress makes it easy to give our customers an outstanding product, and at the end of the day, that's what makes the biggest impact – to our business and our customer's satisfaction," said Chandler.

"Businesses like Mountain View Printing rely on SurePress because it is a purpose-built digital press that is able to handle the multitude of customer label requirements," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "SurePress helps empower our customers to elevate their label printing capabilities and stand out in a competitive marketplace, and we are delighted with the success that Mountain View Printing has seen and the future growth they expect to experience."

