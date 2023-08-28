X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
QoQ
YoY
Total loan amount facilitated and
16,879
24,088
25,874
7.4 %
53.3 %
Number of active borrowers
1,140,249
1,523,738
1,474,930
(3.2 %)
29.4 %
- The total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB25,874 million, representing an increase of 53.3% from RMB16,879 million in the same period of 2022.
- Total number of active borrowers[2] was 1,474,930 in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 29.4% from 1,140,249 in the same period of 2022.
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million)
29,075
41,531
45,071
Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past
0.93 %
1.05 %
0.96 %
Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past
3.07 %
2.40 %
2.50 %
- The total outstanding loan balance[3] as of June 30, 2023 was RMB45,071 million, compared with RMB29,075 million as of June 30, 2022.
- The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days[4] as of June 30, 2023 was 0.96%, compared with 0.93% as of June 30, 2022.
- The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of June 30, 2023 was 2.50%, compared with 3.07% as of June 30, 2022.
[2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period.
[3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance.
[4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.
[5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. All the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were overdue more than 180 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except for share and
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
QoQ
YoY
RMB
RMB
RMB
Total net revenue
824,338
1,004,934
1,220,422
21.4 %
48.0 %
Total operating costs and expenses
(630,515)
(700,897)
(775,713)
10.7 %
23.0 %
Income from operations
193,823
304,037
444,709
46.3 %
129.4 %
Net income
185,700
284,346
366,292
28.8 %
97.2 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
210,688
306,525
364,885
19.0 %
73.2 %
Net income per ADS—basic
3.36
5.94
7.62
28.3 %
126.8 %
Net income per ADS—diluted
3.30
5.82
7.50
28.9 %
127.3 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per
3.78
6.36
7.62
19.8 %
101.6 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per
3.72
6.24
7.44
19.2 %
100.0 %
- Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,220.4 million (US$168.3 million), representing an increase of 48.0% from RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2022.
- Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB444.7 million (US$61.3 million), compared with RMB193.8 million in the same period of 2022.
- Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB366.3 million (US$50.5 million), compared with RMB185.7 million in the same period of 2022.
- Non-GAAP[6] adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB364.9 million (US$50.3 million), compared with RMB210.7 million in the same period of 2022.
- Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05) and RMB7.50 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.36 and RMB3.30, respectively, in the same period of 2022.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05) and RMB7.44 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.78 and RMB3.72, respectively, in the same period of 2022.
[7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares.
Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to end the first half of 2023 with outstanding operational and financial performance in the second quarter. We continued to execute our proven strategy and maintain our growth momentum. In the first half of the year, the total loan facilitation and origination amount reached nearly RMB50 billion, an impressive increase of over 55% year-over-year. Our top line improved by 30%, while our bottom line nearly doubled in the first half, underpinned by our proven business model, consistent asset quality and optimized operational efficiency. Furthermore, our net income per basic ADS for the first half of the year grew more than 130% year-over-year, driven by our robust profitability and dedication to rewarding shareholders through our share repurchase program."
"On the regulatory side, with the recent settlement of fines imposed on some large financial platforms by the government, the market believes that the industry-wide rectification is expected to come to an end, and a more stable regulatory environment is expected. Financial regulatory authorities are now shifting their focus towards regular supervision. As a highly responsible company, we always operate in full compliance with regulations and laws and will continue to prioritize financial consumer protection."
"Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we are confident in our ability to achieve sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value. The normal regulatory environment provides a solid foundation for our continued growth and success. We remain committed to executing our share repurchase and dividend program to reward our valued shareholders."
Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the second quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and originated increased by 53% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to RMB26 billion, in line with our expectations, with the total outstanding loan balance reaching RMB45 billion at the end of June 2023. We continued to strengthen our risk management system to maintain healthy asset quality, with the delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days remaining stable at 0.96% at the end of June 2023, and the delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 91-180 days at 2.50%, significantly improved from a year ago. We are proud of our consistently high quality risk control and stable prime borrowers base, which have been well received and recognized by our institutional funding partners. We will continue to work together to meet the financing needs of consumers and SMEs in support of China's economic recovery."
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We are very pleased with our strong financial results for the second quarter. Total net revenue increased by 48% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter to RMB1,220 million. Our relentless focus on tightening cost control and improving operational efficiency enabled us to deliver revenue growth that outpaced cost and expense growth. As a result, net income for the second quarter surged by 97% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter, reaffirming our commitment to delivering substantial profits. The positive impact of our ongoing share repurchase program further contributed to our achievements, resulting in a noteworthy improvement in net income per basic ADS, rising by 127% from RMB3.36 in the same period last year to RMB7.62. To maximize shareholder value, our board of directors has also approved a special dividend of $0.17 per ADS, which is expected to be paid in October this year."
"Given the stabilized regulatory environment, we expect to achieve steady growth in both operational and financial performance in the second half of the year, further solidifying our position in the market."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 48.0% to RMB1,220.4 million (US$168.3 million) from RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.
Three Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2022
2023
YoY
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
% of Revenue
Loan facilitation service
471,531
57.2 %
715,503
58.6 %
51.7 %
Post-origination service
82,304
10.0 %
140,317
11.5 %
70.5 %
Financing income
234,756
28.5 %
274,639
22.5 %
17.0 %
Other revenue
35,747
4.3 %
89,963
7.4 %
151.7 %
Total net revenue
824,338
100.0 %
1,220,422
100.0 %
48.0 %
Loan facilitation service fees in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 51.7% to RMB715.5 million (US$98.7 million) from RMB471.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.
Post-origination service fees in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 70.5% to RMB140.3 million (US$19.4 million) from RMB82.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.
Financing income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 17.0% to RMB274.6 million (US$37.9 million) from RMB234.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with the same period of 2022.
Other revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 151.7% to RMB90.0 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB35.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.
Origination and servicing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 25.6% to RMB669.7 million (US$92.4 million) from RMB533.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the following factors: (i) an increase in commission fees resulting from the increased in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022 and (ii) an increase in interest expenses as a result of an increase in payable to institutional funding partners and investors.
Provision for loans receivable in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB55.4 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB32.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.
Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB444.7 million (US$61.3 million), compared with RMB193.8 million in the same period of 2022.
Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB443.9 million (US$61.2 million), compared with RMB220.2 million in the same period of 2022.
Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million), compared with RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2022.
Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB366.3 million (US$50.5 million), compared with RMB185.7 million in the same period of 2022.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB364.9 million (US$50.3 million), compared with RMB210.7 million in the same period of 2022.
Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05), and RMB7.50 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.36 and RMB3.30, respectively, in the same period of 2022.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05), and RMB7.44 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.78 and RMB3.72 respectively, in the same period of 2022.
Cash and cash equivalents was RMB1,320.4 million (US$182.1 million) as of June 30, 2023, compared with RMB921.2 million as of March 31, 2023.
Recent Development
Share Repurchase Plan
In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 405,845 ADSs for a total consideration of US$1.58 million. In 2022, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 266,882 ADSs and 46,487,276 Class A ordinary shares for a total consideration of US$21.1 million.
On November 16, 2022, the Company announced that the board of directors (the "Board") authorized to increase its share repurchase program to US$30 million from US$20 million, effective through September 2023. Under this plan, the Company has approximately US$7.3 million remaining for potential repurchases. On August 28, 2023, the Board approved the extension of the Company's existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve months, until the end of September 2024.
Declaration of Special Dividend
The Company today announced the Company's board of directors has approved the declaration and payment of a special dividend of US$0.17 per ADS (approximately US$0.028 per ordinary share). The Special Dividend will be paid on or about October 18, 2023 to the holders of the Company's ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2023, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Special Dividend.
Business Outlook
The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the third quarter of 2023 to be between RMB28.5 billion and RMB29.5 billion. The total loan amount facilitated and originated for 2023 is expected to be between RMB105 billion and RMB110 billion.
This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.
Conference Call
X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
1-412-902-4272
Passcode:
X Financial
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 5, 2023:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
5551060
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
About X Financial
X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement
In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income, (ii) adjusted net income per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2023.
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Projections
This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not diff materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.
For more information, please contact:
X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com
Christensen IR
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
602,271
1,320,414
182,093
Restricted cash
404,689
594,739
82,018
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
1,161,912
1,493,595
205,976
Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net
3,810,393
4,302,970
593,407
Loans at fair value
120,280
4,415
609
Deposits to institutional cooperators, net
1,770,317
1,759,421
242,635
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
71,082
26,992
3,722
Deferred tax assets, net
88,428
79,943
11,025
Long-term investments
495,995
517,017
71,300
Property and equipment, net
5,861
7,465
1,029
Intangible assets, net
36,550
35,931
4,955
Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net
10,061
9,865
1,360
Financial investments
192,620
201,932
27,848
Other non-current assets
67,204
62,308
8,593
TOTAL ASSETS
8,837,663
10,417,007
1,436,570
LIABILITIES
Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost
2,627,910
3,034,343
418,455
Payable to investors at fair value
141,289
3,537
488
Financial guarantee derivative
107,890
-
-
Short-term borrowings
70,209
662,709
91,392
Accrued payroll and welfare
63,681
50,987
7,031
Other tax payable
255,691
276,978
38,195
Income tax payable
270,089
371,935
51,292
Deposit payable to channel cooperators
19,700
19,700
2,717
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
476,035
507,175
69,943
Dividend payable
-
58,693
8,094
Other non-current liabilities
51,193
45,059
6,214
Deferred tax liabilities
722
8,727
1,204
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,084,409
5,039,843
695,025
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Common shares
207
207
29
Treasury stock
(124,597)
(132,201)
(18,231)
Additional paid-in capital
3,191,194
3,210,797
442,789
Retained earnings
1,622,851
2,214,795
305,434
Other comprehensive income
63,599
83,566
11,524
Total X Financial shareholders' equity
4,753,254
5,377,164
741,545
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
4,753,254
5,377,164
741,545
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,837,663
10,417,007
1,436,570
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
Loan facilitation service
471,531
715,503
98,672
980,234
1,296,107
178,741
Post-origination service
82,304
140,317
19,351
169,648
261,590
36,075
Financing income
234,756
274,639
37,874
466,031
528,695
72,910
Other revenue
35,747
89,963
12,406
96,780
138,964
19,164
Total net revenue
824,338
1,220,422
168,303
1,712,693
2,225,356
306,890
Operating costs and expenses:
Origination and servicing
533,062
669,720
92,359
997,561
1,303,529
179,765
General and administrative
41,144
44,138
6,087
86,489
89,785
12,382
Sales and marketing
4,567
3,431
473
9,225
5,468
754
Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets
25,715
3,175
438
51,771
2,235
308
Provision for loans receivable
32,224
55,449
7,647
65,964
75,826
10,457
Reversal of provision for contingent guarantee liabilities
(14,000)
-
-
(14,000)
-
-
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators
7,803
(200)
(28)
8,534
(234)
(32)
Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets
-
-
-
(765)
-
-
Total operating costs and expenses
630,515
775,713
106,976
1,204,779
1,476,609
203,634
Income from operations
193,823
444,709
61,327
507,914
748,747
103,256
Interest income (expenses), net
1,691
(8,457)
(1,166)
2,718
(10,455)
(1,442)
Foreign exchange loss
(13,102)
(11,798)
(1,627)
(12,146)
(8,781)
(1,211)
Income (loss) from financial investments
(9,626)
12,093
1,668
(9,626)
2,579
356
Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts
(3,250)
(247)
(34)
(1,491)
(800)
(110)
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative
44,758
667
92
24,625
24,966
3,443
Other income, net
5,911
6,932
956
26,028
18,263
2,519
Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates
220,205
443,899
61,216
538,022
774,519
106,811
Income tax expense
(42,243)
(87,043)
(12,004)
(223,278)
(139,607)
(19,253)
Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax
7,738
9,436
1,301
10,888
15,725
2,169
Net income
185,700
366,292
50,513
325,632
650,637
89,727
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders
185,700
366,292
50,513
325,632
650,637
89,727
Net income
185,700
366,292
50,513
325,632
650,637
89,727
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates
(142)
40
6
70
42
6
Foreign currency translation adjustments
35,801
27,186
3,749
32,717
19,925
2,748
Comprehensive income
221,359
393,518
54,268
358,419
670,604
92,481
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders
221,359
393,518
54,268
358,419
670,604
92,481
Net income per share—basic
0.56
1.27
0.18
0.98
2.26
0.31
Net income per share—diluted
0.55
1.25
0.17
0.96
2.21
0.30
Net income per ADS—basic
3.36
7.62
1.05
5.88
13.56
1.87
Net income per ADS—diluted
3.30
7.50
1.03
5.76
13.26
1.83
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic
331,967,010
287,607,857
287,607,857
331,886,487
287,955,066
287,955,066
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted
339,516,588
293,863,323
293,863,323
339,436,065
294,078,329
294,078,329
X Financial
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
GAAP net income
185,700
366,292
50,513
325,632
650,637
89,727
Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil)
(9,626)
12,093
1,668
(9,626)
2,579
356
Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)
15,362
10,686
1,474
29,337
23,351
3,220
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
210,688
364,885
50,319
364,595
671,409
92,591
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic
0.63
1.27
0.18
1.10
2.33
0.32
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted
0.62
1.24
0.17
1.07
2.28
0.31
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic
3.78
7.62
1.05
6.60
13.98
1.93
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted
3.72
7.44
1.03
6.42
13.68
1.89
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic
331,967,010
287,607,857
287,607,857
331,886,487
287,955,066
287,955,066
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted
339,516,588
293,863,323
293,863,323
339,436,065
294,078,329
294,078,329
View original content:
SOURCE X Financial