Standard Textile Welcomes New Executive Vice President of Global Growth & Strategy, Jonathan Simon

CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textile markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Simon as its new Executive Vice President of Global Growth & Strategy. Simon will play a key role in guiding the company's vision and overseeing the development and implementation of global growth strategies and initiatives. Simon's deep global industry experience will offer a broad perspective, setting the stage for an exciting phase of growth and success for the company.

www.standardtextile.com (PRNewsfoto/Standard Textile Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled Jon is joining Standard Textile," Gary Heiman, Chairman and CEO of Standard Textile says. "I have known Jon for over twenty years and have been impressed by his humble leadership, innovative mindset, and relentless focus on future growth. Jon is a proven leader with the vision to expand the success we have built over the past 83 years and take us into a new phase of growth and innovation."

Simon brings significant global experience in corporate strategy, manufacturing, product development, and sales and marketing in the industrial and retail textile industries. In his most recent role as CEO of 1888 Mills, Simon provided inspired leadership for all aspects of the company's operations while working with the executive board to establish short and long-term goals and related plans and policies. Simon resigned as CEO of 1888 Mills in December of 2020 to serve on its board. Simon's impressive track record of driving revenue and market share growth, as well as his ability to build and foster meaningful and trusting relationships, has set him apart as a leader in the industry.

"From my first interaction with Gary, it was apparent that we both were passionate about our industry and respective companies. I have a deep respect and admiration for Standard Textile's history of success, their industry leading innovation and expertise, and commitment to finding and developing talent. I am honored to join Gary, Alex, and the Standard Textile team on our journey of growth and innovation."

"Jon's global outlook and end-to-end industry expertise will strengthen Standard Textile in unprecedented ways," says Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "Above and beyond that, his creativity, customer-centricity, and integrity are an extraordinary fit for our One Standard culture. We couldn't be more excited for him to join the team."

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

Contact:

Judy Sroufe

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile

One Knollcrest Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45237

(513) 238.0592

jsroufe@standardtextile.com

www.standardtextile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Textile