10x Genomics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

