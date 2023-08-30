Academy Sports + Outdoors Partners with Fanatics to Expand Selection of Licensed Sports Products

Customers can shop a broader assortment of Fanatics' team and player products at Academy beginning this fall

KATY, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer whose mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, today announced an expanded partnership focused on enhancing the assortment of officially licensed merchandise available to Academy customers both in-store and online. As a result of the partnership, Academy shoppers will have access to a wider breadth of fan shop products that are new to Academy.

The partnership will provide Academy the opportunity to tap into Fanatics' licensed sports inventory to give shoppers an even broader selection of fan apparel, jerseys, headwear, and novelty items for the whole family from portfolio brands such as Fanatics, Nike, adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, WinCraft and more.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to partner with Fanatics to expand out our licensed sports assortment and provide our customers with an even better selection of gear to show off their team pride," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors Chief Merchandising Officer. "Sports fans know they can rely on Academy for the best gear and prices. By teaming up with Fanatics, our customers will be able to browse an even wider assortment to make sure every member of the family has the gear they want at the right price."

This fall, shoppers visiting academy.com will have access to a significant portion of Fanatics' industry-leading licensed sports merchandise assortment, featuring teams and players from various leagues and sports properties, beginning with NCAA and expanding into other leagues as their seasons approach.

"Fanatics is excited to provide an incredible selection of high-quality fan gear from our leading product catalogue to Academy customers, whether they are shopping online or at stores," said Gary Gertzog, Fanatics President of Business Affairs. "We're committed to providing robust assortments of timely products to fans across all channels, and this partnership will allow more fans across the country to support the teams and players they love throughout the year."

