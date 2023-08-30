Hyundai Unveils Refreshed 2024 Elantra Lineup for North American Market in Digital News Conference

- New Shark-nose Front Design Creating a Strong, Wide Appearance
- New Rear Design Features H Motif with LED Taillights Across the Body
- More Customer-friendly Safety and Technology Features
- Eye-catching Exterior Design Changes and Handling Upgrades to Elantra N
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today launched the improved 2024 Elantra compact sedan for the North American market during a YouTube news conference. Simon Loasby, influential designer and head of the Hyundai Style Group at Hyundai Motor Company, walked viewers through the design upgrades. José Muñoz, president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America elaborated on the resurgence of consumer interest in sedans. Hyundai has a strong history of regularly updating its Elantra lineup and exceeding customer expectations. The 2024 Elantra goes on sale this fall.
"The 2024 Elantra is proof of Hyundai's commitment to design-forward vehicles with innovative technology," said Muñoz. "The car market has stabilized, and Hyundai remains committed to sedans as a part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment. Our car mix is higher than the industry."
"Our development direction was to refine the Elantra outside and inside," said Loasby. "We've added customer-friendly features and created a more unique, purposeful, and playful character. We have emphasized Elantra's bold, dynamic exterior design achieving what we call Parametric Dynamics, conveying new emotions to customers through geometrically separated beauty. Elantra has a new shark-nosed character that gives the car an aggressive, wider stance."
Elantra Exterior Enhancements
- New front and rear fascias
- New front fenders
- New 15,16, 17, and 18-inch alloy wheel designs
- C-pillar trim features Parametric Dynamics design theme
- New color choices:
2024 Elantra Safety
- New rear side airbags (standard all trims)
- New rear seat belt reminder (standard all trims)
- Steering wheel haptic feedback (standard all trims) added to:
2024 Elantra Interior Enhancements
- New soft-touch front door panels
- New color choices
- New H-Tex leather seating surfaces on Limited trims
- New 4.2-inch instrument cluster design
- Two rear seat USB-C outlets added
- One front seat USB-C outlet added
- Redesigned wireless charging pad
2024 Elantra Technology Enhancements
- Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse standard on Limited trim
- Digital Key 2 (compatible with iPhone and Android)
- Vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot
- Bluelink+ Connected Car technology
- Six standard audio speakers
- Bose Premium Audio with eight speakers now standard on Limited and N-Line trims
- 10.25-inch infotainment system now standard on SEL trims and above
2024 Elantra N New Unique Exterior and Interior Features
- Front grille and fascia
- Side sills
- 19-inch forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
- Rear wing spoiler
- Rear fascia with diffuser
- Dual exhaust
- Steering wheel and shift knob
- Instrument cluster and infotainment systems
- N light sport bucket seats with illuminated logo
2024 Elantra N Ride and Handling Enhancements
- Engine mount membrane reinforced to improve after shake and agility
- G bushing reinforcement for yaw response and steering precision
- Rear Suspension/ABS insulator change from rubber to urethane on rear support for improved damping and yaw response
- ECS hardware improved for enhancement of body control
- ECS software optimized for hardware change
- Steering gear box yoke spec changed for improved steering connection and precision
- Steering universal joint friction reduction for improved steering precision
- Motor Driven Power Steering software optimized for chassis and steering changes
- Tire pressure increase - Front 36 / rear 34 psi (current 35/33) to optimize front axle load increase while maintaining front to rear ride and handling balance
Powertrains That Deliver Performance and Fuel Efficiency
The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.0L engine, 2.0L turbo engine, 1.6L turbo engine, and 1.6L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.0L turbo was developed especially for the N.
