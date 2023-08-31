BPM recognized as one of the largest and fastest-growing accounting firms in the United States

INSIDE Public Accounting ranks the 'who's who' of the accounting profession

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the top 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, is proud to announce that it has been named by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as the 35th largest public accounting firm in the nation, moving up three positions from its 2022 ranking. BPM is also distinguished as an 'IPA 100 Fastest-Growing Firm,' based on the 2023 annual IPA Practice Management Survey.

The 'IPA 500' firms are ranked by U.S. net revenue and are compiled by analyzing the 600 responses received this year for IPA's survey. This is IPA's 33rd annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

"BPM is growing at an exciting pace, as is the number of opportunities for us to create meaningful value for our colleagues, clients and communities," said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "As we continue on this journey, we embrace disrupting the profession in a way that drives innovation, motivates our colleagues to think outside the box, and offers clients new and transformative solutions. We are tremendously honored to be recognized among the 'IPA 100' — a true testament to our exceptional people and their dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences."

BPM combines deep knowledge and experience with a personal touch to drive growth for clients around the globe. The recognitions are largely due to the Firm's growth year over year through bolstering service lines such as Wealth Management and Risk Advisory, and business combinations expanding BPM's geographic reach.

BPM is now completing its business combination with prominent Las Vegas-based accounting and business advisory firm Fair, Anderson & Langerman (FAL). This follows a series of successful combinations, including the most recent additions of Long Beach, Calif.-based O&S CPAs and Business Advisors in January 2023 and Las Vegas-based RiMo Consulting Group in March 2023.

Earlier this month, the Firm announced the creation of a GPT-4-powered chatbot built by its in-house IT team, reaffirming its commitment to building an agile, collaborative, globally connected organization. "BPM has established itself as a trusted partner to businesses across various industries, fostering a reputation for delivering exceptional client service and solutions," added BPM Chairman Rich Bellucci. "We will continue to build on this momentum as we embrace our next strategic plan focused on colleagues, innovation, growth and communities."

To access this year's list of the 'IPA Top 100 Firms,' visit the website for INSIDE Public Accounting.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recently recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate, and technology industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge, and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

