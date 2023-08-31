KURU Footwear Unveils a Transformative Rebrand, Introducing New Tagline "Heel Better"

Leading footwear provider redefines foot health and wellness with heel-first focus

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KURU® Footwear —the inventor of heel-first footwear—believes health begins with heel.

Every KURU is designed with patented heel-hugging technology, which dynamically flexes to hug and protect the natural shape of your heel. This revolutionary tech helps prevent and relieve foot pain–making KURU the shoe of choice for humans with healthy hopes.

Today, KURU announces its new tagline "Heel Better" to emphasize its unique, heel-centric focus and design. With a relentless dedication to wellness, the brand believes this tagline and message perfectly embodies the brand's commitment to revolutionize foot health and provide a holistic solution for overall well-being. In 2023, 8 in 10 of adults in America experience foot pain and finally, there is a brand designing footwear for what it is actually meant to do: provide support and relieve foot pain, so you can live a life you love.

For years, KURU has been synonymous with forward-thinking design in its patented KURUSOLE technology. Building upon this solid foundation, the brand is embarking on a transformative journey to provide footwear that goes above and beyond mere comfort, aiming to optimize heel health and promote better overall well-being.

This catchy new phrase, "Heel Better," encapsulates the brand's mission to deliver footwear that not only supports the heel but also facilitates better healing and improved foot health. By prioritizing the heel, KURU aims to provide exceptional support and comfort, enabling individuals to experience better overall health.

"We are thrilled to unveil this important update to our brand," said Bryce Allen, Brand Director at KURU. "This represents a significant milestone in our journey toward empowering individuals to heal and achieve whole-body wellness through our footwear solutions. Our dedication to constant innovation and providing unparalleled support and comfort is at the core of this rebrand."

KURU Footwear is best known for delivering foot pain relief to those experiencing plantar fasciitis . The brand's latest campaign will help inspire everyone to "Heel the Difference"—from their loyal customers to newcomers seeking innovative solutions for foot health and overall wellness. With the new tagline, "Heel Better," KURU further establishes itself as a leading brand for individuals seeking exceptional support, comfort, and a comprehensive approach to healing and whole-body health.

About KURU Footwear

