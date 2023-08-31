RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Shade announces the launch of the new Solar ZipShade.

Solar ZipShade, exterior shade (PRNewswire)

Roll-A-Shade launches new Solar ZipShade, an exterior shade system that utilizes solar power to control the screen.

The Solar ZipShade is an innovative exterior shade system that utilizes solar power to autonomously control the screen. It contains a solar cell on the front of the head box that provides energy for its operations. The absence of wiring for the motor makes installation simpler, as it eliminates the need for electrical work. This saves time and resources during setup.

Steve Williams, the President of Roll-A-Shade, looks forward to what the product can bring to customers. Williams states, "Our Exterior Solar Recharged ZipShade is the next step in the blend of innovation and efficiency. Whether it is for comfort on a patio or for superior performance on the exterior of a window, the flexibility of not needing power is a game changer."

Ismael Morris, Roll-A-Shade's Product Manager, is excited to expand Roll-A-Shade's ZipShade line and add a solar exterior product. "It's the next evolution of Exterior Window Covers," states Morris, "It's a quick process to install; no wires are needed for power."

Roll-A-Shade is excited to launch the new Solar ZipShade. This innovative product offers convenient and energy-efficient shading solutions. Its solar-powered features enhance the outdoor experience by providing adjustable shading and contributing to an eco-friendly atmosphere.

About Roll-A-Shade

Roll-A-Shade is the leading manufacturer of quality window treatments. Roll-A-Shade manufactures, installs, and services products, providing support to franchisees, architects, and contractors in the building industry for over 35 years. Roll-A-Shade specializes in manual and motorized shades for interior and exterior spaces.

Marketing Manager

Zulema Orozco

Zulema.orozco@rollashade.com

Contact: Zulema Orozco

Phone: (951) 459-0310

Email: Zulema.orozco@rollashade.com

Website: www.rollashade.com

Roll-A-Shade Solar Zipshade (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roll-A-Shade