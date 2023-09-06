2023 Global Sources Hong Kong shows set to open in October

E-sports and smart energy expected to emerge as new hot areas for global sourcing

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources announces that the upcoming Global Sources Hong Kong shows will take place from October 11 to 30, 2023 at Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong. The events have been upgraded and enhanced to align with current global sourcing trends and market dynamics.

The shows will specifically highlight thriving industries such as e-sports, smart energy, security products and sports, and incorporate various trending features, including technology, eco-friendliness, sustainability, AIoT, and on-trend colors. The shows bring together approximately 5,000 high-quality suppliers from Asia, featuring 9,000 booths showcasing over 300,000 innovative products and peripherals, demonstrating a comprehensive range of application and implementation of cutting-edge technology and design concepts. It is projected to attract over 100,000 professional buyers from across the globe.

Phase 1 (October 11–14)

Global Sources Consumer Electronics

This show brings together high-quality OEM and ODM suppliers from China and the rest of Asia to meet the sourcing needs of global buyers looking for consumer electronics, computer peripherals, e-sports, car electronics, outdoor electronics, audio-visual equipment, and electronic components. The show is built to be buyers' number-one destination to discover next-gen electronics and on-trend designs.

Global Sources Electronic Components

This show displays a wide range of electronic components, semi-finished batteries and power equipment, connectors, and product application solutions, such as electronic equipment, communication equipment, computers, consumer electronics, smart homes, industrial control, and auto electronics.

Phase 2 (October 18–21)

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

This show focuses on branding, smart technology and innovative designs covering mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, charging products, mobile accessories, energy storage equipment, solar products, and electronic vehicle chargers. Global Sources Mobile Electronics is an efficient platform connecting manufacturers, brands, and design firms with quality buyers from all over the globe.

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Appliances

Focusing on smart technology and innovative designs in smart home, security, and appliances, this show displays a wide range of smart home products, security devices and home appliances from quality manufacturers, solution providers, and design firms, offering whole-house smart solutions for system integrators, building materials dealers, distributors, housing design companies, and online sellers.

Global Sources Home and Kitchen

A one-stop sourcing destination for design-driven and eco-friendly home and kitchen products, including décor, household cleaning and storage products, kitchenware and tableware, all designed for high-quality lifestyles.

Global Sources Lifestyle

This show focuses on high-quality custom-made products adopting sustainable manufacturing and technologies, including a large collection of cutting-edge designs and gadgets in the categories of sports and leisure, tech gifts, pet products, and health and personal care products.

Phase 3 (October 27–30)

Global Sources Fashion

Moving from phase 2 to phase 3, this show displays a wide selection of fashion products from China and the rest of Asia, including clothing, fashion bags and accessories. The show highlights the latest designs in sportswear, leisure and health, reflecting the vibrant lifestyle of young consumers.

E-sports extravaganza highlighting emerging trends

As e-sports continues to gain traction in the global entertainment industry, it has sparked rapid growth in related industries and hardware technologies. Global Sources recognizes this trend and has strategically introduced a dedicated gaming and e-sports hall during the Consumer Electronics show. Located in Hall 2, it showcases a comprehensive range of gaming consoles and accessories, e-sports equipment, VR gaming equipment, home entertainment products, and more. Well-known e-sports peripheral brand such as DashFlash, RedGragon, MARVO, and DAREU will showcase their latest product portfolios.

Alongside the extensive display of e-sports and gaming products, the show will feature specialized zones and onsite activities such as e-sports product launches, immersive experience zones, battle zones, mobile gaming zones, and e-sports rooms. These scenario-based specialized zones are designed to create an energetic e-sports atmosphere and elevate the immersive sourcing experience for buyers.

Soaring sourcing demand indicates (or foretells, shows, forecasts, points to) a promising future for smart energy

The smart energy market holds great promise for the future, as traditional fossil energy sources face sustainability challenges and global energy demand continues to rise. According to the latest buyer data from Global Sources, the number of active buyers who have registered and sourced smart energy-related products exceeded 453,007.

Global Sources has responded to this market demand by introducing the smart energy hall in the Mobile Electronics show to bring together electronic products in related fields, including portable and home energy storage products, solar products, inverters, electronic vehicle chargers, and other clean energy products with a focus on the latest application scenarios and solutions. Well-known brands such as HAME, ORICO, AUKEY, and Newsmy, will showcase their latest designs. The show will utilize new digital methods to fully demonstrate the products, creating an efficient platform for suppliers and high-quality buyers worldwide to communicate and build business relationships.

Bringing together high-quality resources to drive trade prosperity

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows and Overseas Shows from Global Sources, has full expectations for the upcoming October shows. He highlights the huge success of the April Hong Kong shows, which featured two consecutive phases in 10 exhibition halls covering a total area of 70,000 square meters. The Consumer Electronics show witnessed a record-breaking number of booths, marking a significant achievement, which is both gratifying and inspiring.

John said in response to the current global sourcing trends and market landscape, the October Hong Kong shows have been planned with a series of upgrades. These include the introduction of specialized zones reflecting mainstream trends and the moving of the Fashion show to the third phase. The goal is to enhance buyers' sourcing experience through more professional and specialized services, while facilitating business cooperations and partnerships.

"Gathering high-quality resources is crucial for trade development," John added. "With its global perspective, professional services, and spirit for continuous innovation, Global Sources is introducing new sourcing experiences for the shows, which include e-sports activities, smart energy ecosystem displays, security product experience zone, and sportswear parade. These additions are designed to provide more convenient, efficient and professional services for global buyers.

"We are looking forward to the upcoming golden sourcing season in October, and Global Sources is committed to working with our partners to drive trade prosperity," he said.

This year, Global Sources will maintain its collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and other industry associations to carry out promotional campaigns for the shows. Additionally, a range of digital services, including GlobalSources.com, the Global Sources app, and online/virtual shows, is all set to offer superior trade experience for global buyers and suppliers both during and after the shows.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

