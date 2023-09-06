Exclusive Asset Management Firm ELP Luxury Vacations Announces Appointment of Head of Owner Relations

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELP Luxury Vacations, a premier property management firm offering boutique services for high-end vacation rentals, today announced the appointment of Kristen Burke as Head of Owner Relations. In this role, Kristen Burke will play a key part in establishing new homeowner relationships, strategically growing ELP's portfolio of best-in-class properties, and furthering the company's commitment to excellence.

Kristen Burke (PRNewswire)

With an extensive background in high-end property management, Kristen brings a wealth of local market knowledge and a passion for customer service to her new role. Her impressive background in working with top-tier luxury properties and discerning homeowners makes her an ideal fit for ELP clients and properties alike.

"We are excited to welcome Kristen to the ELP family," said Founder & CEO, Sam Cobb. "Kristen's track record of fostering strong relationships and her commitment to delivering exceptional service align perfectly with our company's values. She is a consummate professional and her expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our owner relations and further elevate the services we deliver."

Kristen's appointment comes at an exciting time for ELP, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of exclusive properties and in conjunction with the recent opening of ELP's second office located at WaterSound Beach, Florida.

"I am honored to join the ELP team and to contribute to the growth and success of such an incredible company," Kristen Burke expressed. "I look forward to working closely with our new property owners and the all-star team at ELP, and upholding ELP's reputation as a leader in the luxury property management space."

About ELP Luxury Vacations:

Led by Sam Cobb, ELP (Echelon Luxury Properties) was established in 2021. The locally-owned company represents some of Northwest Florida's finest vacation homes from Destin to Rosemary Beach, FL. ELP has offices in both Miramar Beach and WaterSound Beach, FL

For more information, visit eluxuryproperties.com or call (888) THE-LUXE Follow ELP on Instagram and Facebook

Contact ELP at management@eluxuryproperties.com

ELP Luxury Vacations (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELP Luxury Vacations