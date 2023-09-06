WiMi Developed a Real-Time Three-Dimensional Holographic Communication System

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed the real-time three-dimensional holographic communication system. The real-time 3D holographic communication system is a system integrating capture, hologram generation, transmission and display, which is capable of providing a more realistic and three-dimensional visual experience and making communication more vivid and intuitive. The system realizes the function of transmitting and displaying three-dimensional images over long distances by encoding the information into optical holograms and using holographic projection technology to restore the images into space.

The core technology of the real-time 3D holographic communication system includes holographic imaging, holographic coding and holographic projection. Holographic imaging refers to the generation of 3D images by recording and reproducing the light field information of an object, which utilizes the principle of interference and diffraction of light. Holographic coding is the process of transforming information into holographic images, and common coding methods include amplitude coding and phase coding, while holographic projection is the process of projecting the coded holographic images into space, which can realize the display and transmission of three-dimensional images through the use of transparent media and laser light sources.

Holographic imaging technology is one of the core technologies of three-dimensional holographic communication systems. It realizes the holographic projection of an object by recording and reproducing the interference pattern of light waves. Holographic imaging technology can save the three-dimensional information of the object in the interference pattern of light waves, which enables the observer to observe the object from different angles and distances and obtain realistic three-dimensional effects. Through the interaction of interference and diffraction, holographic imaging technology can record and reproduce the three-dimensional information of the object, which provides the basis for the three-dimensional holographic communication system. And 3D data transmission is another key technology in the 3D holographic communication system. It involves the process of transmitting a three-dimensional image or video from the sending end to the receiving end. In the transmission process, factors such as data compression, transmission rate, and transmission stability need to be considered.

In the real-time 3D holographic communication system, the implementation of the algorithm is the key to realize the function of the system. First we need to realize the 3D image capturing and processing algorithm. This algorithm mainly involves processing and analyzing the 3D image data acquired from the sensor. We can use a deep learning algorithm, such as convolutional neural networks (CNN), to perform feature extraction and classification of 3D images. In addition, we can use an image processing algorithm, such as the edge detection and image segmentation algorithm, to pre-process and optimize the 3D images. Next, we need to implement encoding and decoding algorithms for 3D images. In the 3D holographic communication system, we need to convert the 3D image into a hologram, and then transmit the hologram to the receiving end through an optical device. In the encoding process, we can use discrete Fourier transform or fast Fourier transform to convert the 3D image into frequency domain data. In the decoding process, we can use the inverse Fourier transform to convert the frequency domain data into holograms. In addition, we need to implement the display and reconstruction algorithm of the hologram. At the receiving end, we need to process and display the received hologram. This process involves the reconstruction of the hologram and the display of the image. We can use digital holography or optical holography to realize the reconstruction of the hologram. For image display, we can use liquid crystal display or laser projection to display the 3D image. By implementing these algorithms, we can realize the function of the 3D holographic communication system and achieve high-quality 3D image transmission and display.

The real-time 3D holographic communication system being developed by WiMi is a communication technology with great potential, which is capable of realizing long-distance transmission and displaying real 3D images, bringing people a more immersive, intuitive and real communication experience, and promoting the development and innovation of communication technology. With the continuous progress of science and technology and the increasing demand for diversified and convenient communication methods, the real-time 3D holographic communication system will be more widely used and developed in the future, which has a broad application prospect in entertainment, medicine, education and other fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

