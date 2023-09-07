Blume Global to Host Envision 2023, Premier Conference for Supply Chain Leaders

The conference will foster collaboration and development of the future supply chain

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the leading supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multimodal transportation management, end-to-end visibility and supplier relationship management, today announced it will host the inaugural Envision conference Nov. 5-7 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. Envision will gather shippers, railroads, ocean carriers and logistics experts to foster a symphony of collaboration for innovation and advancements working towards the year 2030, 2050 and beyond.

Blume Global, WiseTech Global Group (PRNewswire)

Envision 2023 serves as a collective for the finest minds in supply chain and technology to meet with their peers. Attendees are industry leaders, whose assembly of insights, ideas, and shared commitment facilitates the charting of new pathways leading to the supply chain of tomorrow. Envision will encourage attendees to escape their current day-to-day routines, climb into a time capsule and gain a unique perspective of what the world will look like in the years to come.

"Envision 2023 is staking its claim as the premier thought leadership event that will set the vision of what the supply chain will look like in the years to come," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Envision is the ultimate convergence point for the entire supply chain ecosystem, technology and sustainability."

The supply chain has experienced more change in the last five years than it has over decades. The supply chain landscape can change at the drop of a hat, so every company must have a ten-year plan in place. While 2030 forecasts achievable supply chain advancements, companies need to focus more on longer leading goals and benchmark for the industry come 2050 and beyond.

"Projections of world population and the global business landscape for the next several decades are data points we need to take into consideration when planning for the future," said Johar. "The world economy could more than double by 2050 from technology-driven productivity improvements, even outpacing population growth, according to PwC. A shift in the leading economies by GDP would also emphasize the need for companies across the world to improve their infrastructure for long-term success."

As a Silicon-Valley-based company, Blume Global chose to host Envision 2023 at The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco as it stands as a pillar of resiliency in our community. Following the catastrophic 1906 earthquake, the hotel had to adapt to the unexpected disruption and the residual effects thereafter with the goal of rebuilding. We look to The Fairmont as an example of achieving a resilient supply chain, which must be prepared to adapt to various disruptions, such as natural disasters, market fluctuations, and supply chain interruptions.

Envision 2023 will kick off with a welcome reception the evening of Nov. 5 for all guests. Speaking sessions will commence Nov. 6 and the conference will conclude on Nov. 7.

For more information about Envision 2023, please visit https://www.blumeglobal.com/envision-2023/

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

Contact:

George Protopapadakis

george.proto@blumeglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blume Global