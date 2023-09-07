GNC Partners with SPINS to Enhance Research and Trends Capabilities

The multiyear partnership enables GNC to augment expert in-house team

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay informed about pertinent trends, consumer habits, and shoppers' purchasing behaviors, GNC collaborates with some of the industry's best to amplify its expert internal research capabilities. That's why it recently selected SPINS as its new research partner. With a partnership designed to elevate the company's consumer-first mindset and leverage SPINS' expertise in the natural products industry for product development and product design, this collaboration is SPINS' largest VMS partnership to date, and will arm GNC with expansive data in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement (VMS) segments.

"GNC and SPINS share a deep commitment to deeply understanding and transforming the future of health and wellness," said Michelle Walkley, Director, Customer Insights, GNC. "Having insight into the SPINS platform is going to enhance our current data-driven approach to understanding market trends and evolving customer needs. The SPINS data opens exciting new opportunities to even further drive customer-centricity across product development, design, and innovation."

Through this partnership GNC will reinforce its leadership and expertise in the health and wellness space through unparallel access to reporting and campaign support. The exclusive multiyear contract will ensure a long-term collaboration to improve consumer integration. Through SPINS proprietary attribution and product intelligence platform, GNC will also be able to accelerate its innovation initiatives.

"As consumers demand transparency, quality, and personalization in the health and wellness industry in ways never seen before, SPINS and GNC are uniquely positioned to collaborate and drive innovation together," said Andrew Henkel, EVP of Retail at SPINS. "We're excited to partner with GNC to shape the future of the VMS industry and improve the well-being of people around the world."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, the wide adoption of SPINS' Product Intelligence has led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

