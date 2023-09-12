EBONY MAGAZINE RETURNS TO PRINT FOR LIMITED FALL EDITION

PARTNERSHIP WITH MASS APPEAL CELEBRATES THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY Magazine will return to print for a Fall issue that is slated to hit newsstands on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. In partnership with entertainment company Mass Appeal, the limited-edition print issue celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with five unique cover stories highlighting Hip Hop legends: 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and Swizz Beatz. To punctuate Hip Hop's interdisciplinary reach, both brands have collaborated to create and house original Hip Hop 50 content. In sponsorship with Google Pixel, EBONY.com serves as a digital hub for always-on multimedia content exploring the legacy of Hip Hop across art, music, activism, fashion, business, and more. Readers can access the content online and the print issue will be available nationwide and in select international markets.

"For the past 50 years Hip Hop has been a cornerstone in our community and an undeniable world force," says EBONY EVP of Brand and Marketing Ashlee Glenn. "We hand-picked our Fall cover stars because they represent the excellence of the genre. Their style and business acumen are as influential to our culture as their musical prowess, and we could not miss this opportunity to give our loyal readers what they have long been asking for – a physical copy of our legendary print magazine."

EBONY Magazine has been a leader in media because of the brand's history of producing buzz-worthy news stories, provocative covers, and highlighting the best of Black culture. EBONY's coveted Fall issue will showcase the far-reaching impact of Hip Hop with features penned by leading journalists that have played an integral role in chronicling its evolution, including trailblazer Emil Wilbekin, award-winning writer Kevin Powell, and historian Elliott Wilson. Shot on various locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, the commemorative edition features covers by legendary photographers Keith Major and Shamaal Bloodman.

"EBONY Magazine has been a pioneer publication documenting Black life in America since its inception. EBONY has photographed and profiled some of the most iconic figures in Hip Hop, those who have influenced culture and shaped society. It is a pleasure to partner with EBONY to continue documenting the moments that made history and those which undoubtedly will," adds Mass Appeal SVP of Partnerships & Content Acquisition Jenya Meggs.

Of particular excitement is Mass Appeal's "Hip Hop 50 List," to be featured on EBONY.com. The curated feature will celebrate the artists, creators, and industry trailblazers who have made an indelible mark in Hip Hop and beyond.

About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY.com, EBONY Studios, EBONY Publishing, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

About #HipHop50

Hip Hop 50 is Mass Appeal's love letter to Hip Hop. A manifestation of the company's commitment to celebrating the culture in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible. Hip Hop 50 is activating through unique storytelling that is realized in timeless content, original music, live experiences, strategic partnerships, custom products and much, much more. Every facet of the Hip Hop 50 Universe includes a charitable component connected to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. Find #HipHop50 online, on-air and on the block.

About Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal is an entertainment company dedicated to telling stories from the perspective of those who shape and shift culture. Since 1996, we have documented the emerging movements that influence popular ideas. Today, Mass Appeal is the elevated voice of Hip Hop and its ever- expanding sphere of influence. Integrated offerings in content, music, and creative services stoke Mass Appeal's ability to maximize the impact of our output. Our diverse school of thought separates us from friends and foes alike. Follow Mass Appeal on all social platforms @massappeal.

