HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the dedication of its cutting-edge laboratory facility as the Newlin-Linscomb Lab for Cell Therapeutics, within the University of Houston Innovation Center.

L-R Dan & Pam Linscomb, Cindy & Mike Newlin©Sara Kauss Photography 2023 (PRNewswire)

FibroBiologics Dedicates Laboratory Facility as the Newlin-Linscomb Lab for Cell Therapeutics

"We celebrate the inauguration of a new laboratory and the dedication of our team to innovation and discovery," said Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Our commitment to pioneering research in the field of fibroblast-based therapeutics for chronic diseases is stronger than ever, and the opening of our new facility represents another significant milestone. We extend our gratitude and thanks to our supporters who fuel our mission."

The new laboratory space will expand research and development capabilities, fortifying FibroBiologics' commitment to transforming outcomes for patients suffering from chronic diseases. In addition, it will create new jobs for scientists and foster research collaborations within the University of Houston, as well as other universities in the Houston area. The dedication of this space honors Mike and Cindy Newlin, and Dan and Pam Linscomb. Mr. Newlin is an original Houston Rocket and color commentator, and Dan and Pam Linscomb are the founders of Kuhl-Linscomb, the most intriguing retail experience in Houston.

Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics added, "The opening of this new laboratory represents the next stage in the development of our novel and effective fibroblast therapies. Our excitement is high as our scientific team prepares to utilize this new facility to the fullest. The expanded laboratory provides us ample space to increase our scientific team headcount to further accelerate the pace of our R&D and manufacturing, add to our growing patent portfolio, and look into the potential of adding additional clinical indications to our discovery projects. We are grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside such a phenomenal life sciences community in Houston."

"We've followed the progress of FibroBiologics for years and we are thrilled to be a part of building this state-of-the-art facility to benefit the patients," said Dan and Pam Linscomb. "We look forward to the scientific breakthroughs that will come from this facility."

"Cindy and I have been involved with FibroBiologics from the beginning and this lab marks a huge step forward in our goal to cure chronic diseases. We're honored to be a part of this mission with Pete, Hamid, and their incredibly dedicated team." Mr. Newlin stated.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

(646) 942-5599

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

The future of chronic disease cures and cell therapy. (PRNewsfoto/FibroBiologics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FibroBiologics