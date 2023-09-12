Silicon Valley Bank Launches New Marketing Campaign

'Yes, SVB' campaign highlights company's continued service, dedication, tailored solutions and commitment to the innovation economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully committed to supporting its clients and the innovation economy, Silicon Valley Bank , a division of First Citizens Bank, today launched a new nationwide advertising campaign. The 'Yes, SVB' campaign is intended to increase awareness of SVB's continued presence, ongoing commitment, experienced team and leadership position helping investors and innovators scale and succeed. SVB's 40-year history and unmatched capabilities uniquely meet the demands of the innovation audience.

"Despite what you might have read or heard, SVB is open and operating with the largest teams of dedicated bankers serving private equity, the innovation economy and the wine industry. We continue to support our clients as we always have," said Marc Cadieux, head of SVB commercial banking. "What our clients need and expect from SVB is still here – dedicated and knowledgeable teams, comprehensive products and services, exceptional service, and a deep understanding of their unique businesses. Our new parent company, First Citizens, recognizes SVB's critical role in the innovation economy and is backing and investing in the SVB business so it can continue to support our clients' growth. "

Following strong momentum in Q2 2023 alone, including more than 100 new loans and more than $1 billion in new loan commitments to technology and healthcare companies, the new marketing campaign will reinforce SVB's ongoing progress and growth of the business.

"For Settle, SVB has remained consistently on point this year," said Alek Koenig, CEO of Settle. "SVB has been an important partner and continues to provide the support and solutions as we scale our business to empower more growing brands."

The 'Yes, SVB' campaign kicked off today, running in digital, print and outdoor locations in key markets nationally with media partners that cater to the innovation sector. The campaign will also be featured as part of SVB's sponsorship at upcoming conferences in 2023 including HLTH, Money 20/20, Verge and Afrotech, among others.

"SVB is open for business and continues to serve more clients in the innovation economy than any other financial intuition," said Michelle Draper, Head of Marketing and Strategy at SVB. "This campaign not only reinforces our presence but demonstrates to our clients and the market that what made SVB unique and a leader in serving the innovation economy remains true."

With a 40-year history dedicated to the innovation economy, SVB provides banking services, debt-financing solutions and industry partnerships to companies and investors. SVB also continues to provide invaluable research, perspectives and analysis on current trends and market conditions offering actionable insights to its clients and partners.

For more information on SVB, please visit svb.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial and private banking to individuals and companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

