SERVICES OF UK-BASED EDUCATIONALIST SECURED FOR LAUNCH OF FIRST HARROW INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL IN US

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Nick Page, former Deputy Head Master, and member of the Senior Management Team at Harrow School in the UK, has been selected to lead the launch of Harrow International School New York. Harrow School, one of the most prestigious boys' boarding schools in the world, with a 451-year legacy, will be licensing its brand to a Harrow International School in the US for the very first time, in Long Island, on a 170-acre campus in September 2024. Mr. Page, an educationalist, has been associated with Harrow for nearly two decades and is well acquainted with the school's traditions, heritage, and philosophy.

He has held multiple roles of responsibility at Harrow School, including the Head of Modern Languages, Senior Head of Subject, and Academic and Universities Director. Shortly before assuming the position of Deputy Head Master, he was Deputy Head (Co-Curriculum) and Director of Communications at Westminster School in London, another prestigious establishment and one of the leading academic schools in the U.K.

Mr. Page said, "I am honored to be consulting on the launch of Harrow New York and bring to the city an environment that fosters intellectual growth, character development, and global citizenship."

Mr. Page will draw on his rich experience leading and governing nationally acclaimed schools such as the 160-year Old Buckenham Hall School (OBH), where he is the Vice Chair of the Governing Body (Board) and the Chair of the Education Committee. The co-ed prep school was named one of the top five prep schools in the country at the coveted Tatler Schools Awards defeating the best schools across the UK.

During his tenure, OBH was even awarded the 'Eco-Schools Green Flag award with Merit'. The internationally-recognized award for excellence in environmental action and learning, is conferred upon schools that promote environmental awareness, enhance the school environment and develop students into climate-conscious citizens.

Mr. Page's extraordinary expertise in academics and linguistics has also been sought by St. Jérôme's Bilingual Primary School, the first state-funded bilingual school in the UK, unique in the London Borough of Harrow and highly unusual in the UK state education sector. As Foundation Governor, he played a key role in establishing the school, working as a founding member of the Governing Body over almost a decade to lead the school from its earliest stages of planning. The school is now full, over-subscribed, and has recently achieved outstanding outcomes in the Key Stage 2 national curriculum assessments in England, well above national averages.

The school was also recently awarded the LabelFrancÉducation seal, a sign of quality granted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in recognition of foreign schools that offer students enhanced instruction in the French language and teach other subjects in French.

A number of the U.K.'s leading independent schools, such as Charterhouse, Rugby School and Radley College have frequently requested Mr. Page's expertise to conduct appraisals of their Modern Languages departments, resulting in significantly improved systems and outcomes.

About Harrow International School New York

Combining the outstanding pedagogy of Harrow School in the UK with the vibrancy of modern-day New York, Harrow New York will offer a premium education for day and boarding students in Grades 6-12. Offering a challenging and bespoke academic curriculum, with pastoral care of the highest standard and an outstanding co-curricular program, all rooted firmly in the Harrow Values of Courage, Honor, Humility and Fellowship, Harrow New York will equip its students with the character, resilience and adaptability to flourish and be of good influence in the world that awaits them.

The co-ed school is conveniently located to offer quick access to New York City in one direction and the Hamptons in the other. It will offer state-of-the-art facilities for teaching and learning as well as for sport, music, drama and a whole host of co-curricular pursuits.

