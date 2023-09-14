MSSP ACOs on the Innovaccer Platform Generated 47.5% Greater Savings, $370 Million Cumulative in PY 2022

Seventh consecutive year that Innovaccer's customers excelled as high-performing ACOs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer , the healthcare data platform that accelerates innovation, announced that MSSP ACOs on the Innovaccer platform generated significantly higher shared savings growth, earnings, and quality scores compared to their peers , according to the 2022 Performance Year Financial and Quality Results data released by the CMS.

Innovaccer Logo (PRNewswire)

For PY 2022, Innovaccer's customers with savings generated a total of $370 million in savings. Moreover, Innovaccer's MSSP ACO customers generated 47.5% greater savings per ACO than non-Innovaccer customers and scored 2% higher quality scores on average.

"ACOs are far and away the largest and most successful value-based care model, and we're proud that our superhero customers are leading the way in providing high-quality care that's bending the healthcare cost curve," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "We congratulate our customers for another outstanding performance year that puts them in the upper echelon of successful ACOs for the seventh year. And we're delighted to see how the Innovaccer platform continues to deliver immense value to some of the country's best-run ACO programs. With CMS's goal of having 100% of Medicare and most Medicaid beneficiaries in accountable care arrangements by 2030, ACOs represent the future of healthcare. Innovaccer is committed to supporting this transition by investing in the technologies—such as population health management , care management , healthcare CRM , and healthcare AI —that are essential for driving these exceptional outcomes."

Since Innovaccer entered the market in 2016, MSSP ACOs on the Innovaccer platform have generated more than $914 million in total savings. Adding savings generated using other reimbursement models, including ACO REACH, Next Generation ACOs, Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) ACOs, commercial ACOs, and pure Medicare contracts, Innovaccer has helped its customers across value-based and commercial lines of business generate more than $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings.

In addition, when compared to their PY 2021 results, Innovaccer's ACOs achieved as much as a 28.4% increase in savings per ACO in PY 2022. Innovaccer's care coordination solution and built-in Transition of Care Protocol helped partner ACOs reduce the readmission rate which was on average 4% less than non-Innovaccer customers.

Similarly, ACOs on the Innovaccer platform—many of which integrate Innovaccer's point-of-care insights within physicians' familiar EHR workflow and use/include/incorporate custom dashboards that help monitor progress and performance—delivered 5.5% lower inpatient admission rate and 3.6% fewer ED visits per 1,000 compared to other ACOs.

Overall, MSSP ACOs using the Innovaccer platform were able to manage their population health, drive care management, enable patient and physician engagement, and drive value-based care strategies while they outperformed on quality, expenditure, benchmark, and shared savings/loss measures for the 2022 PY.

For more information about the Innovaccer healthcare data platform and Innovaccer's population health management solution , please visit innovaccer.com or request a demo today .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovaccer