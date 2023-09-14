Venterra Named One of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate by Fortune & Great Place to Work® for a 2nd Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Place to Work Institute® has ranked Venterra in the #5 spot on their 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate list, as published by Fortune©.

This marks the second year that the institute has recognized exceptional workplaces in the real estate industry, and survey results from Venterra's team members have resulted in the organization ranking on the prestigious and highly competitive list for a second consecutive year.

The Great Place to Work survey has been designed to reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

By evaluating more than 27,000 anonymous survey responses from individuals employed by organizations in the real estate industry whose survey results had already met The Great Place to Work® "Certified" standard, the institute was able to establish an even higher bar to select winners on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate list.

Feedback from the survey of Venterra colleagues shows that 92% of participants agreed with the statement "This is a great place to work." With the average U.S. company achieving just 57% on this measure, the experiences of Venterra's team members have shown to be truly exceptional.

"We are very honored and humbled by the recognition of Venterra as one of the best workplaces in real estate and are thrilled to stand alongside esteemed leaders in the industry for the second consecutive year," said Venterra CEO John Foresi. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication, talent and unwavering commitment of our incredible colleagues. At Venterra, we believe that a great workplace is the cornerstone of success, and we will continue to prioritize our people and their feedback as we strive to continue to create a culture where people enjoy coming to work every day."

"The recognition of our unique company culture by organizations like Great Place to Work wouldn't be possible without tremendous effort from our outstanding team members," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "These individuals are entrusted with delivering exceptional experiences to both our customers and colleagues, and we are continuously inspired by their unwavering commitment to surpassing the competition through genuine care."

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in real estate is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

The Great Place to Work® Institute has recognized Venterra's workplace culture numerous times in the past. In addition to their second Best Workplaces in Real Estate ranking, this year the company has been named on lists including PEOPLE's Companies That Care, Best Workplacee for Today's Youth, Best Workplaces in Texas, Best Workplaces in Real Estate & Property Development, and Best Workplaces in Canada. You can explore their previous awards and find out more about their latest Great Place to Work® survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canada company profile.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

