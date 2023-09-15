Hess Announces Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer, Now On Sale

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess Corporation today announced that the special limited Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer toy, commemorating Hess Corporation's 90th anniversary, is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $59.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer - Image 2 (PRNewswire)

The special limited Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer toy is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com

This highly limited edition is the third in the Collector's Series and salutes Hess' proud history -- from the company's founding in 1933 with the first Hess fuel oil delivery truck to its position today as a leading global independent energy company.

Inspired by Hess offshore operations, the Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer is a ship and helicopter combination with rich LED lighting and an unprecedented five different sounds. The Explorer ship features nearly 60 lights, 5 realistic sounds, a sound-activated elevating helipad, rotating spotlights, a commemorative 2023 license plate and a digital Certificate of Authenticity. The turbo engine helicopter features lights, motorized top and rear rotors, and retractable landing gear designed to fit the ship's helipad. The Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer comes packaged in a showcase display box that pictures a Hess offshore production facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Continuing the company's annual tradition, the 2023 holiday Hess Toy Truck will be announced and available for purchase starting October 16 at 8 am EDT exclusively at HessToyTruck.com. This year's holiday toy will retail for $42.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:

Litzky Public Relations | HessToyTruck@litzkypr.com | 908-967-3812

Collector's Edition Ocean Explorer - Image 1 (PRNewswire)

Hess Toy Truck Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK