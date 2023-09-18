Omni Fiber continues rapid Ohio expansion and enters into Pennsylvania

Recent additions for the 100% fiber Internet provider include 25 towns in Ohio and 5 in Pennsylvania

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Omni Fiber has its sights set on continued growth in Ohio with construction now underway in Bucyrus, Defiance, Eaton, Fremont, Greenville, London, Monroeville, Mount Gilead, New Philadelphia, Perkins Township, Perrysburg, Sandusky, and Wooster. In addition, construction will be starting shortly in Ashland, Ballville Township, Catawba Island, Crestline, Mansfield, Marblehead, Mount Vernon, New Washington, Norwalk, Ontario, Pataskala, and Upper Sandusky.

Omni Fiber (PRNewswire)

Omni Fiber is also announcing the first markets outside of Ohio with construction now underway in the following municipalities in Western Pennsylvania: North Uniontown, South Uniontown, portions of Uniontown, and starting soon in Connellsville and South Connellsville.

Once construction is complete, residents and businesses will have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband with fiber Internet plans up to 2 Gbps (2,000 Mbps), as well as traditional and streaming TV options, and phone service. The multimillion-dollar investments in each area will be fully funded by Omni Fiber, without the reliance on any government funding or grants.

Omni Fiber launched service in December 2022 and now provides service in 11 markets in Ohio including Bellevue, Clyde, Dover, Green Springs, Huron, Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Shelby, Tiffin, Wauseon, and Wilmington.

"Our expansion in Ohio & Pennsylvania is an exciting and important milestone for our company as we continue to deliver on our goal of reaching towns across the Midwest that are currently underserved or uncompetitive with broadband access," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "We are excited to break ground in Pennsylvania and look forward to additional opportunities as we continue to expand. Omni Fiber is grateful for the collaboration and support received throughout the planning process from all of the municipalities involved in our recent growth, and we look forward to being a part of each community."

Construction of the multi-month projects is now underway or starting soon, with installations expected to begin this fall and early next year, depending on the area. Residents and small business owners interested in being among the first to be installed once construction is complete in their area can learn more or place a no-obligation pre-order at omnifiber.com, or by calling 844-844-OMNI (6664), Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 7 pm.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022 and backed by one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry and led by a leadership team with 100 + years combined industry experience, Ohio-based Omni Fiber provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com .

Omni Fiber Media Contact:

John Barnes

(john.barnes@omnifiber.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Fiber