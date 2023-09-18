The iconic Halloween retailer and the beloved bubble tea brand unveiled five all-new Halloween costumes and a limited-edition beverage.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween and Kung Fu Tea are joining forces to serve up new treats for fans – no tricks about it. The collaboration includes five exclusive costumes and a new, limited-time-only beverage inspired by all things Spirit, so fans can fuel up and go code orange all October with a killer beverage that isn't just pumpkin spice.

Spirit Halloween and Kung Fu Tea Brew Up Killer Costume and Drink Collaboration for Halloween Season (PRNewswire)

Kung Fu Tea Fans ready to wear their fandom can choose from a menu that includes five looks, each inspired by their favorite Kung Fu Tea flavors. The first-ever official Kung Fu Tea costumes will be available exclusively online at SpiritHalloween.com, and include:

This tasty collab is more than just costumes – Spirit Halloween and Kung Fu Tea jumped into their mad science-inspired lab to concoct the limited-edition Spirit Spooky Slush for this Halloween season, which hits all Kung Fu Tea locations nationwide on October 1. The exclusive slush combines the brand's signature matcha slush with a brand-new Taro Milk Cap and is topped with Oreo® pieces for a drink that slays cravings.

Each Spirit Spooky Slush is served in a specialty collector's Spirit Halloween-themed cup, complete with a limited-edition straw cap and lid featuring Spirit Halloween's iconic Jack the Reaper. The first 100 customers who try the Spirit Spooky Slush at each location will receive the limited-edition Jack the Reaper straw cap and the first 300 customers will receive a limited-edition sticker, so eager fans should act quickly, before they disappear.

"We love teaming up with brands that our customers are passionate about and finding new ways for fans to experience the products they love most. This collaboration with Kung Fu Tea is exciting for us as we're debuting the first ever Spirit Halloween-inspired drink," shared Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager at Spirit Halloween. "Our fans are crazy about Kung Fu Tea, and we can't wait to see them dressed up like their favorite bubble tea while they enjoy a Spirit Spooky Slush this October."

"We couldn't be more excited to jump in on the excitement of the Halloween season alongside this iconic brand," said Matthew Poveromo, Marketing Manager at Kung Fu Tea. "Not only can our KFT loyalists get dressed up head-to-toe in the first ever Kung Fu Tea costumes, but they can celebrate like never before by sipping on our delicious Spirit Spooky Slush featuring our new Taro Milk Cap – it's a must try this fall for any Kung Fu Tea guests."

Fans who wear their Kung Fu Tea costume to their local Kung Fu Tea store on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, will receive a free drink. You can shop the full menu of costumes now exclusively on SpiritHalloween.com, while supplies last, and can slurp down the limited-edition beverage starting October 1 through October 31 at all Kung Fu Tea locations nationwide.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year. Be sure to follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for some exciting surprises this Halloween season.

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com .

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY, on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is a made-to-order bubble teat company with over 400 locations across the U.S. Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, boba milk tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese drink that mixes milk/fruit and topped off with chewy tapioca balls, and over the past decade has exploded in popularity across the world.

At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. The brand's founders, baristas, and customers are Kung Fu Masters – passionate, dedicated, and fearless in changing the face of the beverage industry.

To learn more, please visit kungfutea.com or follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

