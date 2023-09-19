FranFund Voted #1 Franchise Supplier for Banking/Financing by Entrepreneur Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranFund has been recognized as the top franchise supplier for Banking/Financing by Entrepreneur Magazine, the world's premier magazine dedicated to business and entrepreneurship. This prestigious honor was awarded based on votes from franchisors who value the essential services FranFund delivers to the franchising industry.

FranFund's dedication to crafting personalized funding solutions for franchisees and its commitment to impeccable customer service have set it apart in a competitive landscape. The company's unique approach combines in-depth industry knowledge with the expertise to navigate the funding maze, making FranFund an invaluable ally for both emerging and established franchisors.

Geoff Seiber, CEO of FranFund, said, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine. This award is not just a testament to our hard work but also to the trust and partnership we've built with franchisors over the years. At FranFund, we believe in the transformative power of franchising, and we are committed to providing the best possible funding solutions for the growth and success of our partners."

As the franchise sector continues to evolve and grow, so does the need for reliable, effective funding solutions. FranFund's tailored financial products, from SBA and unsecured lending programs to ROBS and Third Party Administration services, have positioned the company at the forefront of the industry, making them a trusted partner for countless franchisors, brokers, and franchisees.

FranFund President, Sherri Seiber said, "Our team at FranFund has always been driven by a passion to support and empower franchise dreams. Being voted #1 by Entrepreneur Magazine is not just a testament to our dedication, but also a beautiful reminder that when you put your heart into your work, the world takes notice. We are elated and humbled by this recognition, and it fuels our drive even further."

This honor from Entrepreneur Magazine solidifies FranFund's reputation not just as a leader in franchise funding but also as a beacon of integrity, and excellence in franchising.

Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list recognizes and celebrates suppliers who demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and value to the franchise industry. The selection process is rigorous, involving detailed evaluations and feedback from the franchisor community.

About FranFund:

Help your candidates get the doors open to their new businesses quicker and easier by partnering with FranFund. We make the process personal and painless for your candidates and communicate with you every step of the way. FranFund's funding experts will make sure each candidate is aware of all available options including SBA loans, unsecured lending, and ROBS, so they can start their business journey off on the right foot.

For more information about FranFund and its services, visit www.franfund.com.

