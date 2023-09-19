Grounded People Apparel Launches its Highly Anticipated All SZN Boot Collection

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE: SHOE), Vancouver Canada based ethical shoe company, is proud to unveil its latest creation, the All SZN Boot Collection. Dedicated to minimizing the ecological footprint of the fashion industry, Grounded's innovative designs merge style and sustainability to address the challenges typically posed by the fashion and footwear sectors.

The newly launched, 100% PeTA APPROVED, All SZN Boot Collection introduces a blend of fashion and function. Featuring an advanced sole design with substantial treads suitable for diverse terrains, including winter conditions, the boots are a testament to both practicality and style. Grounded has harnessed natural rubber and a cutting-edge eco-friendly vegan leather microfiber named OnMirco, infusing the boots with qualities such as durability, water resistance, a lightweight feel, and effortless cleaning. The colourful lace options of the LACES Program make it easy for any shoe to change looks again and again, all while supporting the charity of your choice.

This remarkable collection encompasses a trio of classic colors: black, brown, and white. Complementing each pair are sustainable metal D-ring eyelets. The All SZN Boot Collection will be available across Canada, the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

The introduction of the All SZN Boot Collection marks a pivotal moment for Grounded. With this expansion, the Company can offer footwear options for year-round seasons, fostering a more stable and robust revenue generation model. Beyond financial gains, this strategic move is expected to amplify customer loyalty and enhance brand reputation. Grounded is poised to make its mark in the multi-billion-dollar winter footwear market, addressing an underserved niche for stylish and sustainable sneakers adept for winter conditions.

Maximilian Justus, CEO of Grounded People Apparel, articulated the brand's ethos, stating, "At Grounded People, we firmly believe in making sustainable fashion a year-round reality. Our dedicated team has invested significant effort to uphold this philosophy. We trust that this initiative will bolster confidence in our brand, which stands for protecting the planet while preserving style and grace. Entering the well-established winter footwear market with an innovative design that seamlessly fuses functionality and fashion opens a door to significant opportunities. This shift from seasonal purchasing patterns to a more consistent revenue stream aligns favorably with the interests of stakeholders."

About Grounded People Apparel

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Grounded People Apparel Inc. pioneers innovative apparel solutions rooted in ethics and sustainability. Focusing on delivering products that are 100% PeTA-approved vegan, the Company is a torchbearer for fair-trade, sustainable, and eco-conscious fashion. The journey commenced with the introduction of high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers in Q4 2021. These footwear items are crafted from ethically sourced materials and manufactured by fair-trade workers in a 100% vegan facility located in Brazil.

Beyond its commitment to reducing environmental impact, Grounded is committed to the L.A.C.E.S. campaign, offering customers the choice of shoelaces corresponding to a range of charities supported by the Company. Proceeds from shoelace sales directly contribute to these noble causes.

