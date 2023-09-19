Sparkling Ice® Embarks on New Era of Campaign Excellence with Dynamic Creative & Media Buying Agencies

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice®, the #1 bestselling sparkling water brand, is excited to announce its newest collaboration with two industry powerhouses, Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners (RTO+P), a leading advertising agency and MRM Media, a full-service global media agency, signaling a transformative chapter in the brand's journey.

RTO+P will drive the creative campaign executions, crafting compelling narratives and visual content for the beverage brand. In concert, MRM Media will harness its deep understanding of consumer behavior and media trends to precisely identify the most relevant and effective media strategy for Sparkling Ice. This strategic partnership with two trailblazers in the advertising and marketing industry marks a decisive stride toward the company's evolutionary journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome RTO+P and MRM Media as our chosen agencies as we chart the path forward for Sparkling Ice," said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing. "This strategic alliance signifies a pivotal moment for our brand, and we eagerly anticipate the innovative content and activations Sparkling Ice will introduce in the near future."

"In partnering with RTO+P and MRM, we will bring a fresh, new look to the Sparkling Ice brand. I'm confident this partnership will help capture and catapult the boundless potential of Sparkling Ice," said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "We are committed to supporting and growing the #1 sparkling water in the US by creating meaningful connections with new and loyal consumers. This partnership will undoubtedly magnify our ongoing efforts."

RTO+P boasts a track record of delivering exceptional and impactful campaigns that have consistently resonated with consumers. Leveraging this expertise, Sparkling Ice is primed to harness the immense potential of engaging campaigns. In parallel, MRM Media's proficiency in data-driven strategies will furnish Sparkling Ice with invaluable insights. Through this unified collaboration of these two agencies, the Sparkling Ice brand is set to seamlessly transition into the forefront of innovation, solidifying its standing as the premier sparkling water brand.

"Sparkling Ice is a singular brand that combines tremendous success with the highest aspirations. They are bold thinkers and relentlessly hard-chargers, and we're stoked to help take them into bright new frontiers," said Steve Red, President & Co-CCO, RTO+P.

"Sparkling Ice is the defining brand in the ever-expanding sparking beverage market, and we are excited to build out a media approach that maintains and builds on its category-leading position," said Katerina Sudit, Global Chief Media Officer, MRM Media. "Our strategy is focused on finding the right times, places and contexts for the brand to show up authentically and organically. The team here is energized and excited to work in partnership with Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners to cement this venerable brand into culture at this pivotal moment in its journey."

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice®, the #1 bestselling sparkling water brand, is made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With a variety of fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, Sparkling Ice launched its "Cheers to Heroes" and "Cheers to You Town" programs, which honored everyday heroes and celebrated small towns across America through community-driven projects. The programs were successful and have since been expanded in 2023 with the launch of Sparkling Ice's new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Flavorful Giving, celebrating the individuals, locations, and communities that encourage consumers to live life to the fullest through flavorful experiences.

Sparkling Ice, the top-selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company, is committed to crafting products and embracing practices that build a better future for business, communities, and the planet.

About MRM Media

MRM Media is a full-service global media agency, driven by our philosophy that media sits at the intersection of culture, commerce and content. Purpose-built to bridge brand and demand, MRM Media focuses on driving media solutions that will positively drive perception and behavior change, all in service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. Powered by the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), MRM Media offers industry-leading media pricing, an innovation pipeline powering digital transformation and, crucially, the most sophisticated data stack in the industry which enables the creation and execution of high-value audiences.

About Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners

Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners is a full-service creative agency that stops at nothing to make its clients unforgettable. They guide their clients with vibrant and insightful Brand Strategy and Comms Planning. And they make ideas come to life across every platform and through every discipline. Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners has played in just about every category and currently partners with clients such as Dietz & Watson; E. & J. Gallo Winery; Insomnia Cookies; Nestle's Nesquik; MetLife Insurance; M&M Mars', Nature's Bakery; Reyka Vodka; Sheetz; Sling TV; and Stanley Black & Decker; For more information, please visit https://www.rtop.com/

