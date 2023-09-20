FedEx Freight's Nickles Claims TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

FedEx Sweeps National Technician Skills Competition Podium and Team Titles

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Nickles, a FedEx Freight technician from East Moline, Illinois, was crowned TMCSuperTech Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.

"Winning TMCSuperTech is a tremendous achievement and clearly demonstrates Doug's dedication to service and professionalism," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Doug, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving. On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Doug, and thank all our competitors who make this such a special event."

Nickles was joined by fellow FedEx Freight technician, 2019 TMCSuperTech Grand Champion Kelby Bentley, in winning the team title at this year's competition.

FedEx Freight's Wesley Salley, Round Rock, Texas, placed second and Bentley placed third giving FedEx Freight a clean sweep of the podium.

Elsewhere in the competition, Timothy Rose, a student at Ferris State University, won the TMCFutureTech National Student Technician Skills Competition, with fellow Bulldog Maxwell Chatman finishing second and Northwest Technical Institute's Joshua Waldrep placing third.

In the TMCSuperTech Light and Medium Vehicle track competition, FedEx Freight's Philip Barlow repeated as champion, with Zachary Nikorak and Alan Snyder, both of Cox Automotive Mobility, finishing second and third respectively.

FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall also repeated as champion of the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second for a second straight year and Issac Perez of FedEx Freight placing third.

A full list of station winners will be available at https://tmc.trucking.org/news.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

