SPA INDUSTRY SHIFT: 23 MASSAGE GREEN SPA LOCATIONS CONVERT INTO HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPAS

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced today that 23 Massage Green franchise locations have converted to the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial franchise brand. The spas are located in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Utah and Virginia. These conversions allow Hand & Stone to optimize markets where the brand already operates and to establish a presence in new, priority markets. Select converting franchise owners also plan to open two additional Hand & Stone locations in California and Michigan as part of this transaction.

"The conversions of Massage Green spas into our system are the latest example of our steady and sustainable domestic expansion strategy," said John Teza, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. "Through this transition, we will be introducing our premium massage and skincare services to a wider audience and attracting additional potential franchise investors in our target markets. The Hand & Stone franchise community now includes nearly 600 Hand & Stone locations across the U.S. and Canada. We're incredibly excited to welcome the Massage Green franchise owners and their team members to the Hand & Stone community."

Ahead of the conversions, Hand & Stone hosted the new franchisees for training at the brand's corporate headquarters in Pennsylvania. This time together served as a week of education for the latest additions to the Hand & Stone family, where they were fully immersed in the rich history and ongoing legacy of the brand. Hand & Stone's corporate team members further demonstrated how deeply the franchisees in their system are supported across all facets of the business, generating even more excitement from the new spa owners as they embark on this journey with the brand.

"The energy in the room was palpable. Over five days, we covered operational support, our in-house marketing agency and everything in between," said Jennifer Durham, Chief Development Officer at Hand & Stone. "It was so valuable to spend time with our 15 new franchise owners and they left feeling even more enthusiastic about the brand they are joining. With two additional Hand & Stone locations in the pipeline, we anticipate more growth from these franchisees in the future."

The converted locations will offer their clients the Hand & Stone lifestyle membership, including access to service offerings like advanced skincare and spa services, including CryoSkin treatments, Decompression Therapy massage, Diamond Glow facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial, Percussive Therapy massage and LED Phototherapy facial. The locations will also offer CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines, Dermalogica® (including their first ever professional device, Pro Pen), ClarityRX (CBD offerings vary by market), and the brand's newest skincare partner, IMAGE Skincare.

The rebranding of the converted Massage Green spas has begun and all 23 converting locations will be fully rebranded as Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas by fourth quarter 2023.

