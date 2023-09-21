Mend and Eleos Health Partner to Bring the Power of Digital Patient Engagement and CareOps Automation to Behavioral Health Organizations

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, the leading patient engagement and telehealth platform for behavioral health, today announced it has officially partnered with Eleos Health, the leader in AI for behavioral health. This partnership will make both platforms more accessible to organizations across the country, enabling them to not only optimize virtual care delivery and quality, but also alleviate the burden of session documentation for providers conducting virtual appointments.

"This partnership will make both platforms more accessible to [behavorial health] organizations across the country."

Mend users will be able to easily leverage Eleos Health's Augmented Intelligence technology to reduce session documentation time by more than 50% and gain instant access to session insights on client engagement, therapy themes and evidence-based techniques.

Eleos Health users will likewise benefit from the partnership with access to Mend telehealth sessions that launch directly from the Eleos Health dashboard. Mend's industry-leading, comprehensive suite of tools — including Patient Self Scheduling, Digital Patient Intake & Check-in, Patient Payments and Telemedicine — have been shown to drive a 90% patient engagement rate while reductions in no-shows from double-digits to an average of 7.6%.

Amid rampant provider shortages and outsized demand for behavioral health services, virtual sessions have emerged as an important option for clients to access the care they need in a timely manner. Mend is uniquely focused on augmenting the accessibility to behavioral healthcare and expanding geographic reach to positively impact outcomes with a platform that is tailor-made for the modern healthcare landscape, supporting hybrid care workflows that seamlessly integrate in-person visits with virtual consultations, thereby ensuring that every patient can receive the care they deserve, regardless of their circumstances.

Healthcare providers are currently spending upwards of 30% of their time on administrative tasks. Mend eases the administrative lift from the provider as it leverages patient self-scheduling to streamline patient intake, patient check in, and the scheduling process. Automation and AI technologies like Eleos Health are also poised to make a considerable impact in reducing the burden of these operational responsibilities — while also increasing client engagement and care quality, closing a loop that makes Mend and Eleos Health a powerful pairing.

"Our primary focus at Mend is to make healthcare more convenient, accessible and effective for the people who need it. We have achieved this for nearly a decade with our digital patient engagement platform that has supported more than 15 million appointments to date," said Warren Bates, CEO of Mend. "We are always looking for new ways to improve the virtual care provider experience. This partnership with Eleos Health will help us do exactly that by reducing time that providers are spending on one of their most onerous tasks: documentation. We believe this will help Mend users improve care quality and patient outcomes."

Behavioral health organizations across the country are increasingly turning to technology as a pathway toward overcoming workforce challenges and enhancing care quality. Eleos Health's Augmented Intelligence and CareOps Automation platform, for example, has been shown to cut documentation time in half, increase the use of evidence-based treatments by 35% and drive three to four times better symptom reduction compared to treatment as usual.

"We are thrilled to bring Mend into the Eleos ecosystem and vice-versa," said Alon Joffe, CEO of Eleos. "They share in our vision of scaling care quality and access in behavioral health through the thoughtful, intentional application of specialized technology. Together, we will continue bringing behavioral health into the era of innovation, delivering the tools providers need to not only overcome the challenges of the modern healthcare landscape, but also achieve a standard of care no one dreamed possible a decade ago."

The Eleos-Mend integration will be available later this year. For more information on Mend's suite of digital health solutions, visit mend.com. To learn more about Eleos Health's Augmented Intelligence and CareOps Automation platform, visit eleos.health.

About Mend

Community Mental Health organizations look to Mend to improve the patient experience and provide convenient access to care for everyone. The Mend approach empowers providers, staff, and patients to streamline communications through digital health solutions resulting in a better patient intake and check-in process and telehealth experience for both in-person and virtual care. By engaging patients at the right time in their care journey, Mend is able to achieve single-digit no-show rates which deliver improved clinical outcomes while driving increased revenues for the organizations it serves. To learn more, visit www.mend.com

Contact:

David Henderson

david.henderson@mend.com

About Eleos Health

Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Leveraging proprietary, behavioral health-specific large language models (LLMs) created with treatment data and clinical expertise unmatched by any other platform on the market, Eleos accurately interprets, analyzes and documents behavioral health conversations, reducing the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers and health plans are setting a new standard for care. Learn more at www.eleos.health.

Contact:

marketing@eleos.health

Mend VIP logo (PRNewsfoto/Mend VIP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mend