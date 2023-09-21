USG Water Solutions Celebrates Six Decades of Providing Asset Management and Maintenance Services to Water Utilities across the United States

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmly rooted in tradition with an eye on the future, USG Water Solutions (USG) is proudly celebrating its 60th anniversary in business.

"We are continually expanding our capabilities and refining our services to meet the needs of the municipal market."

USG was founded in Madison, NC in 1963 as a regional painting and maintenance contractor specializing in the renovation of water storage tanks. Over the past 60 years, the company has grown into a leading provider of asset maintenance and rehabilitation solutions for the municipal water industry in the United States.

Today, with a staff of 600 experts and a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and services, USG delivers proprietary maintenance solutions for multiple components of a water or wastewater system. The company's solutions increase the sustainability and operational efficiency of water infrastructure and keep critical assets—from storage tanks and pipe networks to treatment plants and metering systems—in full compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations.

"In an industry dominated by aging infrastructure issues, workforce shortages and ever-changing regulations, we are continually expanding our capabilities and refining our services to meet the needs of the municipal market. USG Water Solutions continues to evolve and is providing asset management solutions that deliver sustainable and compliant results to our customers," said USG Water Solutions CEO John Flaugher.

"Over the years, we have expanded our service offerings though the acquisition of businesses like Odle, Inc.—a company specialized in concrete rehabilitation—and also through strategic partnerships with other leading corporations such as Aclara Technologies LLC in the field of smart metering and Cleanwater1, Inc. (formerly UGSI Solutions, Inc.), a specialist of water quality solutions," he added.

As USG evolved, so did the company's shareholders. USG was acquired in late 2008 by one of the largest water companies in the world, Suez, and then became part of Veolia North America following the merger of Veolia and Suez.

While USG services and operations have expanded, the company has remained true to its roots, always focused on providing asset management solutions that help utilities improve operations and minimize maintenance costs.

"Our 45 water system consultants, 11 service centers and 130 field crews nationwide continue to deliver quick response times and superior results on every project. We have completed some 25,000 asset renovations to date, and we currently have 8,000 assets on a long-term subscription-based maintenance program, a testament to our commitment to service excellence."

In early 2023, USG was acquired by private investment firm Turnspire Capital Partners LLC, which has a track record of purchasing high-quality businesses and providing them with strong support to solidify their leadership position.

"As only the sixth person to lead USG Water Solutions in our 60-year history, I am honored to have been entrusted to build on these achievements and am committed to preserving the unique blend of continuity and innovation that has fueled our growth and success. On behalf of our management team, I want to extend our thanks and appreciation to our shareholders, customers and employees, whose continued confidence and trust have been so essential to our long-term success," Mr. Flaugher concluded.

About USG Water Solutions

USG Water Solutions is a national leader in providing maintenance services to municipal and private water companies across the United States and the leading provider of asset management programs for water and wastewater infrastructure to the municipal market. USG was formerly known as Veolia Advanced Solutions and, before that, Suez Advanced Solutions.

John Flaugher Bio

In addition to his roles with Impact Management Consulting and Suez Water Advanced Solutions, John Flaugher spent two decades at Nalco Chemical Company advancing to executive level roles at the global water and process solutions provider. Mr. Flaugher has also held Board membership and Board advisory roles with multiple companies in the water and chemical industry.

