Propulsa Innovations enters into a major partnership with world leader in filtration MANN+HUMMEL

SAGUENAY, QC, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Propulsa Innovations is proud to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with MANN+HUMMEL. The global air filtration giant is also becoming a shareholder of Propulsa Innovations. This agreement makes the Saguenay-based company a major player in the international filtration market.

The partnership, which stems from a meeting at the major MINExpo International trade show in 2021, will enable the creation of an innovative product for the heavy machinery market while supporting the companies' respective growth.

Complementary entities

The two companies complement each other with their positioning and their vision for the future. Propulsa Innovations is the must-have solution for heavy machinery users who want to optimize their air filtration systems, while MANN+HUMMEL is established as a global filtration leader with an extensive and diverse set of products. Both have their sights set on innovation to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Joint development

"We believe that the success of an innovation project relies, in part, on the quality of our business partnerships. As a developer of innovative products, it is essential to be supported by good partners to pave the way for international commercialization," said Jean-Benoît Dumais, Chief Executive Officier (CEO) of Propulsa Innovations.

This partnership strengthens Propulsa Innovations' position and opens new growth opportunities in the global industrial filtration systems market.

About Propulsa Innovations

Based in Quebec, Canada, Propulsa Innovations has been specializing in developing dust management solutions and designing filtration systems for heavy equipment since 2016. With its strategic partners and motivated team, the company is currently exploring new opportunities based on its unique and versatile technology.

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner industry. Thus, the 1941 founded family-owned company makes an important contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources. In 2022, over 22,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a turnover of EUR 4.8 billion.

