Shapiro+Raj Honored as 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest independent minority-owned Future-Forward Insights Consultancy in North America, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year by Quirks Media. This prestigious recognition reaffirms Shapiro+Raj's commitment to giving back to the community and its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of marketing research.

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers, products, and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff. The winners will be awarded at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 14, 2023. Please visit quirksawards.com for more details.

The MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year award specifically celebrates companies that not only excel in marketing research but also lead by example in their commitment to philanthropy. It recognizes organizations that go above and beyond, dedicating both time and financial resources to initiatives that have a meaningful and lasting impact on society. Shapiro+Raj's contributions to the community have earned them this honor. Their network of partners includes Junior Achievement of Chicago, Chicago United's Five Forward Initiative, American India Foundation, Center for Advancing World Peace, and World Central Kitchen. Their longest philanthropic partnership is with Junior Achievement of Chicago (JA). Over almost three decades, Shapiro+Raj has supplied not only financial assistance but in-classroom support to Junior Achievement's efforts to prepare today's students for a better and brighter future.

"As a leader in the market research and insights industry, we are super committed to our communities and look to different ways in which the company and our teams can continue to pay it forward. This recognition as the 2023 MREF Philanthropic Company of the Year pushes us to continue making a difference and drive positive change," said Zain Raj, the company's Chairman + CEO.

Shapiro+Raj is the sixth-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to unearth Future-Forward Insights that help our Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands. We are recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York and Pune, India.

