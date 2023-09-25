Trip.com Group and Renfe Forge Partnership to Enhance Spanish Rail Travel Experience

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel platform Trip.com Group has joined forces with Renfe, the Spanish rail operator, to offer travellers a unique and convenient way to explore the beauty of Spain through its extensive train network. As international travel rebounds, with a particular resurgence in Asian and Chinese markets following pandemic-related restrictions, Spain remains a top favourite among globetrotters. The collaboration is set to provide these global travellers with a comfortable and immersive way to experience the rich tapestry of Spain through Renfe's train services, which travellers can access through Trip.com and Ctrip.

Alvaro Ungurean, Commercial Director of the International Train Department at Trip.com Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "Spain's incredible tourism offerings, which encompass a diverse range of destinations, a wealth of historical heritage, vibrant culture and art, exceptional gastronomy, and renowned wine tourism, align perfectly with Trip.com Group's commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences. We are excited to place Spain at the forefront of our train travel initiatives, and we anticipate rapid growth in our collaboration with Renfe."

One of the key pillars of this collaboration is a shared commitment to sustainable tourism. Renfe, which covers the largest number of destinations and operates the most extensive high-speed rail infrastructure within Spain, also holds the distinction of being the first certified green energy buyer in the country. Trip.com Group is dedicated to promoting sustainable travel, and through this partnership reinforces its efforts to eco-friendly travel.

Based on Trip.com Group's recent data, search volume for flight and accommodations to Spain rose by 6% and 3% in August this year, compared to July, underscoring the positive uptick in global travel demand.

With this collaboration, both companies aim to inspire travellers worldwide to explore the enchanting landscapes and vibrant culture of Spain by rail, in a sustainable and memorable manner.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here.

About Renfe

As a subsidiary of the Renfe Group, Renfe was created as a passenger transport operator and tourism service provider in 2013. Renfe is a benchmark in urban mobility for Cercanías (commuter), regional connections for Media Distancia (mid-distance) and the best option for travel on Alta Velocidad (high-speed) and Larga Distancia (Long Distance) trains.

